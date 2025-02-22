On Friday (21st February), President Donald Trump reiterated that the United States was funding projects to the tune of $21 million (~182 crores) to ‘strengthen voter turnout in India.’

While interacting with Governors at the White House, he stated, “…21 million dollars going to my friend Prime Minister Modi in India for voter turnout. We are giving 21 million for voter turnout in India. What about us? I want voter turnout too, Governor.”

Donald Trump further highlighted how US agencies were channelling $29 million to Bangladesh. “29 million dollars to strengthen the political landscape in Bangladesh. Went to a firm that nobody ever heard of. Got $29 million.”

We giving $21m for voter turnout in India, what about us, I want voter turnout too, says US Prez Trump on $21 m USAID funding for voter turnout (3rd comment in 3 days)

The incumbent US President pointed out, “They got a check. Can you imagine you have a little firm and you get $10,000 here and there. And then you get $29 million from the United States government. There are two people working in that firm.”

“Two people. I think they are very happy. They’re very rich. They’ll be on the cover of a very good business magazine pretty soon for being great,” he added. The development comes days after the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced that it was saving US taxpayers money by cancelling projects abroad.

On Wednesday (19th February), incumbent US President Donald Trump further confirmed the figures during a speech in Miami.

After this article was published, Trump clearly said again $21 Million for India and $29 Million for Bangladesh.



Bangladesh got money, but it was meant for them.



Rajdeep is calling US President as Fake News?

He had said, “And $21 million for voter turnout in India. Why are we caring about India turnout? We got enough problems. We want our own turnout, don’t we? Can you imagine all that money going to India?”

Donald Trump added, “I wonder what they think when they get it. Now, it’s a kickback scheme. You know, it’s not like they get it and they spend. They kick it back to the people that sent it. I would say in many cases, anytime you have no idea what we’re talking about, that means there’s a kickback because nobody has any idea what’s going on there.”

“$29 million to strengthen the political landscape in Bangladesh. Nobody knows what they mean by political landscape,” the US President informed.

The controversial ‘fact-check’ by The Indian Express

On Friday (21st February), The Indian Express published a report titled ‘Team Musk flags, Trump waves, but a fact-check: $21 million did not go to India for ‘voter turnout’, was for Bangladesh.’

The Indian Daily attempted to suggest that US President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and his team of nerds at DOGE all goofed up on numbers and somehow made the Himalayan blunder of mistaking Bangladesh for India.

“That $21 million, records accessed by The Indian Express show, was sanctioned in 2022 for Bangladesh, not India,” the report by The Indian Express alleged.

The newspaper ironically agreed to the fact that DOGE’s list of cancelled grants included a $29.9-million USAID funding to Bangladesh (which was mentioned both by Donald Trump and the official tweet by DOGE).

Later, it went on to claim that DOGE and Trump mistook ‘Bangladesh’ for ‘India’ over the $21 million grant. The Indian Express claimed that the funds for ‘voter turnout’ in India were given to Bangladesh about 2.5 years ago.

This confidence with which the Indian daily touted their ‘fact-check’ is astonishing, given that both USAID and CEPPS have shut down their respective websites. At the same time, DOGE has not yet responded to the claims.

Throughout the article, The Indian Express failed to provide any direct evidence that could rule out the fact that no US federal agency projects were meant to ensure ‘voter turnout’ during Indian elections.