Jharkhand: Muslims pelt stones on Hindus for installing Mahashivratri flags and loudspeakers, violence and arson in Hazaribagh

In this violence, many vehicles including one car,  two bikes, a tempo and a shop were set on fire. At present, police from 3 police stations are deployed on the spot.

(Image via AajTak)

On Wednesday (26th February) Muslims opposed the installation of Mahashivratri flags and loudspeakers in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh. When the dispute escalated, stones were pelted from a nearby madrasa. The Hindu side also started pelting stones in defence and in no time the situation took a violent turn.

The incident took place at Hindustan Chowk in Dumraon village under Ichak block. Many people have been injured in the violence, and are being treated in the Hazaribagh Sadar Hospital. Trainee IPS Shruti Agarwal, BDO Santosh Kumar, CO Ramji Prasad Gupta etc. are camping at the spot.

The situation is reported to be currently under control. So far, two people have been arrested in this matter. Meanwhile, raids are being conducted to arrest other accused. IPS Stuti Agarwal has appealed to the local people to maintain peace in the area.

Speaking about the incident, Union Minister & BJP MP from Ranchi, Sanjay Seth said, “This is condemnable and painful. The government should be strict with such people. Violence breaks out during idol immersion after Saraswati Puja. Violence breaks out during Ramnavami, Holi, during Shiv Barat. Today is Mahashivratri. Who are the people who want to affect peace?… Nowhere in the country does violence happen. It happens in Jharkhand. Why? Because Bangladeshi infiltrators are affecting the demography and law & order. Wherever there is BJP-NDA Government, be it Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh – Bangladeshi infiltrators are identified and driven out.”

“I urge the Jharkhand CM to strengthen law and order here and avoid riots and disturbances. This is important because Bangladeshi infiltrators are snatching away our rightful share and disturbing law & order. Identify them so that they are sent out of India…” he added.

