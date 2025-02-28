In the gruesome Kolkata murder case where three members of a family were found dead inside their house in the Tangra area of Kolkata, the minor boy who survived claimed that Yoga helped him survive the murder attempt. The boy named Pratip Dey reportedly told the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) Panel in his statement on Thursday that when his uncle Prasun Dey smothered him with a pillow following the direction of his father, he pretended to be dead by holding his breath for a long time, which he was able to do because of practising Yoga.

After meeting the boy at the NRS Hospital, Kolkata, Ananya Chakraborti Chatterjee, advisor of WBCPCR, said that the boy was in a state of shock. “He is in a state of shock, the business had failed. He said that his family was trying to figure out how to manage things. All the family members consumed porridge mixed with sleeping pills, my uncle executed it. He also said that his uncle tried to kill him by smothering but he survived since because of regular Yoga practice, he was able to hold his breath,” said Chatterjee.

What was the case?

According to reports, the police found three members of the Dey family, including two women (the minor’s mother and aunt) and a girl (the minor’s cousin), dead inside their residence in Kolkata on 19th February. The same day, three other members of the family, including two men (the minor’s father and uncle) and the minor, were found injured when their car crashed into a Metro Rail pillar on the Eastern Metropolitan bypass. They were admitted to a private hospital and were later transferred to Nil Ratan Sarkar Medical College and Hospital (NRSMCH).

Two brothers, Pranoy Dey and Prasun Dey, lived in the same house with their families, including their wives and two minor children – a boy and a girl. The family has reportedly been facing financial difficulties after all their business ventures failed one after the other. The police came to know about the murders of three members of the family from the statement of the minor boy injured in the car crash.

According to police, the two brothers said that they had made a suicide pact, according to which all the family members consumed dessert laced with poison. However, the autopsy report of the bodies of two women revealed that their wrists were slit and their throats had injury marks. The report said that the injuries were inflicted when they were alive. The minor girl reportedly died of poisoning.

The police have denied the involvement of any outsider in the murders. Police Commissioner Manoj Verma said that the motive behind the murders was related to their business. “We are pretty sure the brothers are behind the crime and there is no involvement of any outsider. They have told us how the entire incident took place. But we need expert opinions to verify and confirm that. At this stage, we are not saying what specific roles they played,” said Verma. The police are likely to arrest the two brothers after they recover from their injuries.