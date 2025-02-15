Hours after posters of one of the accused persons were allegedly removed by unknown persons, the police on Friday put up the posters of 74 suspects in the Sambhal violence in which around 20 police officers were injured in stone pelting by Islamists.

Sambhal Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP, North), Shrish Chandra said, “The posters contain photographs of suspects carrying stone in their hands. The suspects captured through CCTV footage from drone cameras, closed-circuit television (CCTV) and videos made on mobile phones were directly involved in the violence. Their identity is yet to be confirmed, so posters have been up up to seek public assistance in identifying them,” he said.

#WATCH | Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh | Sambhal ASP Shrish Chandra says, "74 miscreants are being identified in connection with the violent incident that took place in Sambhal on 24 November. They were found to be involved in the incident through CCTV. Today, their posters are being… pic.twitter.com/shjyzcu3Ju — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2025

The posters have been out up at several places including the Sambhal Jama Masjid. Police personnel posted at the recently set up police post across the main gate of the mosque have entrusted with the responsibility to ensure that the posters are not torn again. The police have also announced rewards for anynone who assists in identifying the accused.

”We got information that some miscreants tried to remove the posters. We will identify these people and take action against them,” said Anuj Kumar Tomar, SHO Sambhal Kotwali.

The Sambhal violence

On 24th November last year, massive violence erupted in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh after Islamists rioted and pelted stones against the police injuring more than 20 officers to stop a court-mandated survey of the Sambhal Jama Masjid, in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

On 19th November, a court-mandated survey was conducted at Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. The court ordered the survey in response to a petition filed by Supreme Court Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, and seven co-plaintiffs, asserting that the mosque occupies the site of a temple dedicated to Bhagwan Kalki. The site in question is a protected monument under the Ancient Monuments Preservation Act of 1904. A heavy police force was deployed in the area to ensure the survey proceeded peacefully.

However, on 24th November, during the second round of court-mandated survey at Jama Masjid, Islamist mobsters gathered outside the mosque and engaged in violence. They pelted stones at police, opened fire at police personnel, and set ablaze vehicles and shops. More than 20 policemen were injured.