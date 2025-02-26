Saturday, May 31, 2025
HomeNews ReportsPunjab: LoP Partap Singh Bajwa accuses Power Minister Harbhajan Singh of asking officials to...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Punjab: LoP Partap Singh Bajwa accuses Power Minister Harbhajan Singh of asking officials to collect funds for AAP

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) demanded an investigation into the matter by a House Committee or a Judicial Commission.

OpIndia Staff
(Images via IndianExpress, Tribune)

On Tuesday (25th February), an uproar erupted in the Punjab state assembly after Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa accused Power Minister Harbhajan Singh of asking senior officials in the power corporation across the state to collect funds for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the Delhi elections. The Leader of Opposition (LoP) demanded an investigation into the matter by a House Committee or a Judicial Commission.

Dismissing the Congress leader’s allegations as “baseless,” AAP minister Harbhajan Singh raised questions over alleged scams that occurred in the Congress government when Bajwa was PWD Minister.

The two had a heated exchange in the state assembly and speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan had to intervene.

During the Zero Hour, Bajwa claimed that the PSEB Engineers Association had written to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann claiming that a power official in Hoshiarpur had been asked to collect cash for party funds for AAP. The Association, as per Bajwa, alleged that this money was to be used in Delhi state assembly elections.

The Congress leader alleged that this money was demanded from circle offices of the PSPCL at the behest of the power minister Harbhajan Singh. Partap Singh Bajwa also alleged corruption in the Revenue Department by Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars. Bajwa showed a letter by the Chief Director of the Vigilance Bureau to the previous Chief Secretary of the state regarding the corrupt practices of these people.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Maoist leader Basavaraju’s international connections, Turkey’s leftist terror group pays tribute to the terrorist killed by Indian security forces

OpIndia Staff -

Kolkata police travel 1500 kms to arrest a 19 year old girl who spoke against Pakistan and in the process, “offended Muslims”

OpIndia Staff -

From condoling Pakistan to backing India: How Colombia’s U-turn proves Indian diplomacy is working

OpIndia Staff -

Mubarak Mansoori, who used to read ‘Islam and Sex’ and exploited Hindu women, portrayed as ‘Tantrik’: How long will Dainik Bhaskar distort facts to fits its...

जयन्ती मिश्रा -

DGCA grants one-time last and final approval to Indigo to extend lease agreement with Turkish Airlines for 2 Boeing 777s for 3 months

ANI -

Supreme Court cancels bail to goons accused of attack and sexual assault on BJP member’s family during post-poll violence, calls it attack on democracy

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi Court compounds defamation case against wrestler Bajrang Punia after he apologised to coach Naresh Dahiya for saying he is ‘rape accused’

ANI -

After Rahul Gandhi, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy furthers Pakistani narrative by asking how many Rafales were shot down, BJP’s Sambit Patra calls them ‘Pakistan’s...

OpIndia Staff -

IISC, HAL, the first hydroelectric dam and much more: How the Wadiyar kings of Mysore, not Nehru, sparked India’s science and technology renaissance

Rukma Rathore -

West Bengal: Humayun Kabir brutally murders his parents after reading ‘Jihadi literature’, attacks orphanage, was planning to escape to Bangladesh

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com