Tuesday, May 20, 2025
News Reports
Updated:

Rajasthan: Muslim mob attacks a Dalit family in Alwar over land dispute, 7 injured

OpIndia Staff
Muslim mob Dalit family Alwar
Muslim mob attacked a Dalit family in Rajasthan's Alwar

In yet another incident that busts the imaginary construct of Jai Bhim Jai Meem, a Dalit family in Rajasthan’s Alwar district was attacked by a bunch of 20 to 25 Islamists, leaving at least seven injured.

The disturbing visuals of the attack were caught on camera, subsequently going viral on the internet. The police said the attack took place on Sunday in Goha village and the injured were sent to government and private hospitals, with two being referred to higher medical centres on account of sustaining grievous injuries.

According to reports, accused Mushtaq, Sahun, Resham, Ruzdar, Harun, Taufiq, Uddar, and their children used sharp weapons to attack the Dalit family. Videos that are doing the rounds on the internet show children and women attacking the Dalit family while they were harvesting the mustard fields.

A land dispute led to the attack against the Dalit family. The police have registered an FIR into the case and arrested the accused.

It is noteworthy to mention that Rajasthan’s Alwar has been notorious for violence by Muslim mobs. The region, also known for cattle smuggling and related violence, is often in the news for incidents of brutality inflicted on locals by murderous Islamist mobs to drive them out of the region and then lay claim to their lands.

