In a gut-wrenching incident, a 19-year-old girl Upasana was abducted and heinously murdered by a man identified as Tauheed Ali in Kabroee village of the uoras police station area in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. The girl had gone to write her class 12 exam on 10th February. When she did not return, her father Hridaya Narayan who works as a home guard, filed a missing report on 12th February. Later on, a case of kidnapping was also filed.

Upasana’s body parts were found in a jungle

On Thursday (20th February), during a search to locate her, the Police reportedly found Upasna’s bag, ID card, shoes and severed hand in a field. The next day, police found her skull and ribs. Police said that animals might have found her body which is why her body parts were found scattered around. Police arrested Tauheed Ali, who was in a relationship with the victim, on the suspicion of killing her. When the police came to arrest him, he tried to run away and resisted by firing at the police. He got injured when the police fired back.

According to reports, Tauheed Ali admitted to having killed Upasana. During interrogation, he told the police that he used to love Upasana. However, he was disgruntled after she posted a picture of a man named Pradeep on WhatsApp. On 10th February, he called her to meet. Upasana came to meet Tauheed accompanied by her younger sister. Tauheed gave both of them a ride on his bike. He dropped Upasana’s younger sister outside the village and took Upasana to a jungle. He strangulated her, slit her throat and left her body there.

After that, Tauheed returned to his village (Godwa). His sister-in-law grew suspicious after she noticed blood stains on his clothes. When Upasana’s mother, who knew about Upasana and Tauheed’s relationship, called Tauheed to ask about her daughter, his sister-in-law answered the call and told her about the blood stains on Tauheed’s clothes. Subsequently, Tauheed went to Hyderabad to visit his brother Tauseef. He returned on 15th February.

According to police, Tauheed compelled Upasana to come and meet him in the jungle by blackmailing her using some objectionable photos or videos. The police are investigating the case. CO Bangarmau Arvind Chaurasia said that the police have called Pradeep who works in Chandigarh for interrogation. However, the police found his location in Chandigarh on the day of the incident. SP Deepka Bhukar informed that Tauheed is the only accused in the case so far.