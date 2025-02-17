Sunday, May 18, 2025
UP: Dilshad abducted minor Hindu girl to convert her to Islam and do nikah with her in Moradabad, arrested

The accused Muslim youth was harassing the girl for quite some time and on 11th February, he abducted the girl.

OpIndia Staff
(Images via Bhaskar, file)

In the Sonakpur area of Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district, a Muslim youth identified as Dilshad allegedly abducted a minor Hindu girl studying in class 10. The accused Muslim youth was harassing the girl for quite some time and on 11th February, he abducted the girl. Reports say that a similar incident was reported in Sonakpur wherein a Muslim youth abducted a Hindu girl, converted her to Islam and did nikah with her.

On 12th February, the 17-year-old Hindu girl’s father lodged a complaint against Dilshad accusing him of luring the girl to flee with him and marry him. The complainant demanded strict action against the accused. In his complaint, Sauram Singh said, “On 11th February 2025 at around 8:30 am, my daughter left for her school, however, she did not reach there. After this we searched for her, however, she could not be found.”  

The complaint further stated that the Hindu girl’s family suspects that the accused lured the girl to elope with him on the pretext of marriage. Local Hindu organisations organised a protest and demanded action against the absconding Muslim accused.

After registering the case, SSP Satpal Antil formed four teams to arrest the accused Dilshad and recover the Hindu girl. During a raid on Sunday (16th February) afternoon, the police arrested Dilshad from the house of his relatives in Barkheda village of Sonakpur police station precinct. Meanwhile, the minor girl was sent to the hospital for medical examination.

