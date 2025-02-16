On 11th February, Gangoh police (Saharanpur) in Uttar Pradesh filed an FIR against a man and his family for dowry demands, assault, and injecting the wife with an HIV-infected needle. The FIR has been registered against Abhishek alias Sachin on the complaint of the victim’s father following a court order under Sections 498-A, 323, 307, 328, 326, and 406 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act. OpIndia accessed FIR and court orders directing police to register the case.

Escalating dowry demands post-Marriage

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s father, the victim got married to Abhishek on 15th February 2023 in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. The bride’s family gave a car and ₹15 lakh in cash as dowry, alongside gold and silver jewelry, household appliances, and other valuables amounting to ₹42 lakh. However, the in-laws were not satisfied and soon demanded an additional ₹25 lakh and an SUV.

When the victim’s parents refused to meet the demands, her husband, along with family members, started to taunt, harass, and assault her. Within a month of marriage, she was thrown out of her marital home and returned to her parental house.

Attempts at reconciliation and continued abuse

For the next three months, the victim stayed at her parental house, and her in-laws made no effort to bring her back. In July 2023, her father and some relatives called for a “panchayat” (gathering of elders) at her husband’s residence in Jasvawala, Haridwar. Following pressure from the elders of the society, the in-laws agreed to take her back, but the harassment allegedly continued. She was again assaulted and told that Abhishek would remarry.

In October 2023, she was again thrown out of the house, and another panchayat was held where relatives tried to resolve the matter. The in-laws, however, refused to accept her this time unless their dowry demands were fulfilled. Eventually, the panchayat forcefully left her at the in-laws’ house. The complainant told the police that the torture continued after that.

In November 2023, yet another episode of dowry-related violence took place, and she was beaten before being thrown out of the house again. Another panchayat was held. The accused family apologised but insisted that they would accept her only on their terms. A written agreement was drafted in April 2024 to settle the matter, and the victim went back to her in-laws’ house. However, upon returning home, she was informed that she would never be accepted and that Abhishek would remarry as revenge for the humiliation faced in the panchayat.

Injected with HIV-infected needle

When the victim refused to leave, her in-laws allegedly started giving her harmful medicines, leading to internal organ damage. The complainant alleged that the victim’s husband and sister-in-law later administered an HIV-infected injection to weaken her further. She was confined inside the house, prevented from seeking medical help, and not allowed to contact anyone.

Despite the restrictions, she managed to contact her father and brother. In May 2024, her brother visited her and learned about the abuse. He messaged their father, who arrived the next day. Seeing her condition, they rushed her to the hospital. Medical reports confirmed that her internal organs were damaged due to the forced consumption of drugs, and she was found to be infected with HIV. When her husband was tested, he was found to be HIV-negative, strengthening suspicions that she had been deliberately infected as part of a premeditated conspiracy.

Police inaction and legal intervention

After her diagnosis, the family approached the police to file a complaint. However, the police dismissed it as a “family matter” and refused to register the case without senior officers’ approval. The victim’s father approached the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Saharanpur, but no action was taken.

Left with no alternative, the complainant filed a petition in the local court seeking legal intervention. On 6th February 2025, the court ordered the Gangoh Kotwali police to register an FIR against Abhishek, his family members, and other accused individuals under relevant sections.

The investigation into the matter is underway.