Agra police arrest Faizal Khan, Bilabil Khan and others for harassing minor school girls on the street

The police sprung into action after CCTV videos of the incident went viral on the internet, and the culprits were arrested after an FIR was lodged by the anti-Romeo team of the police

OpIndia Staff

Agra police arrested four boys for harassing a group of school girls standing outside their school in the Rakabganj area in Agra, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday (8th March). The police sprung into action after CCTV videos of the incident went viral on the internet. Several Hindu organisations including Bajrang Dal, and Vishwa Mahasabha protested against the incident.

ACP Sadar Vinayak Bhonsale reportedly said that an FIR was lodged by the anti-Romeo team of the police at the Rakabganj police station on Saturday evening. Subsequently, the police arrested the culprits identified as Faizan Khan, Bilabal Khan alias Chulbul, Sohail Khan and Pankaj Soni. All four accused are residents of the Eidgah Kutlupur area. Soon after being arrested, the accused apologised and promised not to repeat the behaviour.

Two CCTV videos of the incident said to have occurred on Saturday morning had gone viral on social media. One of the videos shows a boy wearing a skull cap sitting on a bullet near a group of five girls wearing school uniforms. Two other boys are also seen standing there. He utters something after which the girls walk away. He then pulls one of the girls by hand.

In the second video, a boy wearing a skull cap is sitting on a bike is three girls are standing near him. He pulls the hand of one of the girls and kisses it. At the same time, some interaction is happening between the boy and the girl.

Youth Brigade state president Ajay Tomar described the incident as love jihad. He said that Hindu girls are being victimised through love jihad. He urged the administration to investigate the incident and take action against the accused. ACP Women Security Sukanya Sharma said that cognizance of the video has been taken.

