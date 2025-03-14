Recently, Baloch rebels hijacked the Jaffar Express going from Quetta to Peshawar. There were more than 400 passengers on board. A large number of the passengers were Pakistani soldiers. The Pakistani army then launched an operation to rescue the passengers. The Pakistan Army (famous for lying) claimed that the operation was over within 24 hours and 33 rebels were killed. The Baloch rebels denied this and said that they killed more than 100 soldiers and did not suffer any major loss. Amidst the claims of both sides, the reality of the Pakistani army and its claims came to the fore

The failure of the Pakistani army has come to the fore

The incident of train hijacking at Bolan Pass on 11th March once again exposed the incompetence of the Pakistan Army. At every step, it appeared completely unaware and without any action plan. Pakistan’a Army’s first failure was when the Baloch rebels hijacked the train without any resistance.

The rebels carried out an explosion near a tunnel and took more than 400 people present in the train hostage. The Pakistan Army did not even get a hint of this plan of the Baloch rebels. So much so that its soldiers on the train could not even fire a bullet before being captured.

After this, the Pakistan Army claimed to have started an operation. Even Pakistan’s special commandos took part in the operation. However, they faced a lot of problems in reaching the train. The Baloch rebels, who did not have even one-tenth of the weapons of the Pakistan Army, killed the soldiers who came near the train.

To hide its failure, the army banned any news from being published in the Pakistani media. However, this did not help hide its lies. Baloch rebels said that due to its response, the Pakistani army had to run back.

The Pakistani army started the operation immediately after the incident. Neither any talks were taking place nor were the Baloch rebels getting any foreign help, which would have created problems in freeing the hostages, but the Pakistani army failed in the operation despite all the conditions being in its favour, and more than 100 soldiers were killed.

Due to Pakistan Army’s failure, many non-Balochs were also killed. The Baloch rebels had made it clear that the train is in their possession and the hostages were also with them.

How Pakistan Army has failed everywhere

The international media shared that the Pakistan Army gathered 200 ‘kafans’ after the incident. However, this is not the only incident that has shown the failure of the Pakistan Army.

In November last year, a fierce fight broke out between Shias and Sunnis in the Kurram region of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Due to this, a road was closed and more than 100 people were killed. This road has not been opened since November. Violence is constantly taking place in this area.

Not only this, but also several areas in North Waziristan and Bajaur have been disturbed for the last two decades. A large part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is occupied by Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan. The rule of the Pakistan government does not work here.

The terrorists coming from there continuously attack from Karachi to Peshawar. The Pakistan army has failed to respond to them. Senior leader Akhtar Mengal has made it clear that Balochistan is now out of Pakistan’s hands. Other leaders have also reiterated the same thing.

There have been attacks on Chinese citizens in Balochistan many times. Due to this, China had even considered sending its army to the area. This was a big example of the failure of the Pakistan Army. Even now, in border areas like Torkham, the Afghan Taliban regularly kills the Pakistan Army soldiers.

Firing goes on for several hours in these areas and the army is unable to stop all this.

Pak army can only fight proxy war

The failure of the Pakistan Army in the areas of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh shows that it is not capable of fighting any direct war at present. It can only fight proxy wars by preparing mercenaries. Notably, Pakistan has suffered a crushing defeat in three direct wars with India in 1948, 1965 and 1971.

In 1999, Pakistan secretly sent its mercenaries and soldiers to Kargil but there too, it had to face defeat. Due to failure in all these wars, it has been trying to incite unrest in Punjab and Kashmir indirectly. Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI supports the Pakistan Army in these endeavours.

Pakistan supported the Khalistan movement in Punjab. When India crushed this separatist movement, it started running Islamic jihad in Kashmir. Now terrorists in Kashmir are also counting their last breaths. Amidst all this, Pakistan also supported terrorist organisations like SIMI, Hizbul Mujahideen.

After failing in all their efforts to destabilise India, Pakistan’s army only shows its power on innocent people, be it in Bangladesh in the past or present-day Balochistan. Its focus is on innocent people, women and children. A country with nuclear capability cannot defeat anyone in a direct fight.

To prevent its true identity from being revealed, their Army has always opposed democracy in Pakistan. Since the formation of Pakistan in 1947, Pakistan has been ruled by the army for half the time. The rest of the time, the leaders of the country have been working like Army’s puppets.

When the army wanted Nawaz Sharif in Pakistan, it made him the Prime Minister, when Nawaz Sharif tried to work on his own, he was removed. In Pakistan, the army raised Imran Khan but when he turned against the army, he was also removed. This has been going on continuously.

Pakistan is putting the blame of its failure on India

To hide their failure in the train hijacking incident in Balochistan, the Pakistan Army and the government have blamed India. After the attack, the spokesperson of Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said that India has been trying to spread terror in their country and is still doing so. Pakistan then claimed that the attack on Jaffar Express was carried out from Afghanistan.

This is Pakistan’s old trick to escape its responsibility and hide its failure. India has clearly rejected its allegations. The Foreign Ministry said, “We reject Pakistan’s baseless allegations. The whole world knows where the center of terrorism is.”

India has said that Pakistan should look within itself instead of pointing fingers and blaming others for its internal problems and failures. Afghanistan also rejected these allegations of Pakistan. The fact is that Pakistan dragged the names of India and Afghanistan only to save its face.

We categorically reject baseless allegations by Pakistani army spokesman linking the attack on a passenger train in Balochistan province with Afghanistan, & urge Pakistani side to focus on resolving their own security & internal problems instead of such irresponsible remarks. pic.twitter.com/CVxWauCS2b — Abdul Qahar Balkhi (@QaharBalkhi) March 13, 2025

Everyone knows the truth. Pakistan, which accuses India of terrorism, still does not stop its support to terrorism. A recent report shows that currently 60 foreign terrorists, who are Pakistanis, are active in Jammu and Kashmir. The rest of the Kashmiri terrorists have also been trained and given weapons by Pakistan.

If Pakistan really wants to be free from terrorism, then it will have to remember the statement of the US Foreign Minister, in which she said, “You cannot keep snakes in your backyard and expect that they will only bite your neighbors. Ultimately those snakes will attack you too.”