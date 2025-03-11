Bangladesh military was preparing for a coup after Sheikh Hasina’s departure: ISI plotted the conspiracy, with the ‘Jamaati General’ supporting it

After the unceremonious ouster of Sheikh Hasina from the helm of power in Bangladesh, the country taken over by Islamists was set to witness a coup by the Bangladesh military with the backing of Pakistan’s ISI.

As per an IndiaToday report, a senior Bangladeshi army official has been put under surveillance for trying to stage a coup in the army. Army Chief Waker-Uz-Zaman issued the order after receiving information that Lieutenant General Faizur Rahman, a Quarter Master General (QMG), was planning to replace him.

The move comes after the Chief’s secretariat was informed that meetings were being held without his knowledge under the leadership of Lt Gen Faizur Rahman, a notorious Jamaat sympathiser. The meetings with divisional commanders were convened to rally support against the acting Chief of the Bangladesh Army. However, he could not garner enough support.

Lt Gen Faizur Rahman convened a meeting of key divisional commanders (GOCs) in the first week of March, however, the Army Chief’s secretariat somehow learnt about the meeting and issued a warning to the top authorities. Following that, top officials withdrew from the meeting.

In January and February 2025, Lt General Faizur Rahman met with Jamaat leaders and Pakistani diplomats. When the Bangladesh Army Chief found out about these meetings, he grew concerned and placed him under surveillance.



Among those involved in the coup conspiracy are 10 general officers commanding (GOC)— Major General Mir Mushfiqur Rahman, who is currently the GOC of the 24th Infantry Division and area commander of Chittagong and wants to be promoted to the rank of lieutenant general. Major General Abul Hasnat Mohammad Tariq, GOC of the 33rd Infantry Division and area commander of Comilla Bangladesh also supported the “Jamaati General”.

Other alleged conspirators are Major General Hussain Muhammad Masihur Rahman, GOC of the 19th Infantry Division and area commander of Ghatail; Major General Mohammad Kamrul Hasan, GOC of the 66th Infantry Division and area commander of Rangpur; Major General Mohammad Asadullah Minhajul Alam, GOC of the 10th Infantry Division and area commander of Cox’s Bazar and Major General ASM Ridwanur Rahman, GOC of 10th the Infantry Division and area commander of Jalalabad, Major General Jahangir Mahmudullah Emdadul Islam, GOC of the 7th Infantry Division and area commander of Barisal; Major General Mohammad Moazzem Hossain, GOC of the 11th Infantry Division and area commander of Bogura, Major General SM Kamal Hossain.

Meanwhile, reports are coming in that former Bangladeshi army chief Iqbal Karim Bhuiyan and Abu Belal Muhammad Shafiul Huq alongside retired Lt generals Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardy and Ehteshamul Haque and former brigadier general Shamim Kamal are planning to launch a new political party with the backing of anti-Waqar army personnel and the anti-Hindu Islamist outfit Jamaat-e-Islami.