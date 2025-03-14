A minor girl’s family allegedly received death threats days after they filed a complaint against a madrassa teacher for assaulting their daughter.

The madrassa, owned by Anwar Ali and Hasan Musmil, is under fire over the physical assault of an 11-year-old girl last month.

What's happening in Congress-ruled Karnataka?! ?



UPDATE: Bengaluru Madrasa owners Anwar Ali and Hasan Musmil, have allegedly threatened the minor girl's parents, to withdraw the Police case.



The parents claimed that the duo further threatened to ch0p their lawyer’s tongue, to… https://t.co/peN7DhH1XE pic.twitter.com/aUicKFJltj — Treeni (@TheTreeni) March 14, 2025

The assault, recorded by the madrassa’s CCTV cameras, occurred on February 16 at 4:30 pm. Hasan summoned the girl to the office, struck her with his hands, and kicked her after she spilt rice during playtime and engaged in disputes with other hostel residents.

The Kothanur police have charged Hasan under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act for child cruelty and section 115 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing hurt. He was arrested.

Similarly, a 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a person in a village under Mummidivaram mandal in Konaseema district. Police booked a case under the Pocso Act.

The girl, a class 8 student, was going to school when the accused offered to drop her on his bike. As he was from the same village and known to her family, she accepted. However, he took her to an abandoned house near her school and sexually assaulted her.

The principal informed her parents when she was absent from school. The girl later told her parents what happened, and they complained to the police. The twice-married accused, whose second wife lives in Kuwait, was arrested.