The Delhi government has taken strict action against private schools, issuing orders to stop them from forcing students to buy books, uniforms, and other educational materials from specific vendors.

Responding to complaints from parents, the government emphasized that private unaided schools, which operate on a no-profit, no-loss basis, must allow parents to choose where to buy these items without financial pressure.

“It has been observed through newspapers/complaints from parents and other organisations that in various private unaided recognised schools of Delhi, students are being compelled to purchase educational materials such as books, guides, ties, belts, notebooks, uniform and bags from specific private vendors. This raises concerns, as students should have the freedom to choose their educational supplies. Additionally, in some cases, schools impose compulsory purchases, putting financial pressure on students’ families,” the Directorate of Education said in the letter.

“Considering these issues, it has been decided that schools must refrain from enforcing the purchase of specific educational materials from particular vendors. Instead, students should be free to buy these materials from their preferred sources at fair market prices. This directive aims to prevent commercial exploitation and ensure fair competition,” it said.

Schools violating these orders could face action under the BNS (Ban on Commercialization of Education) Act. To address grievances, the government has also provided a helpline (9818154069) and email ([email protected]) for parents to report complaints.

“Non-compliance with the above shall be viewed seriously and attract actions against the defaulter schools under Sector 24 of DSEA&R, 1973. Further, appropriate action under BNS and BNSS against such malpractice will also be taken up as applicable,” the letter said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday presented the Budget 2025-26 for the national capital. She stated that this year, the Delhi government’s Budget is Rs 1 lakh crores.

Addressing the assembly, CM Gupta stated that the Delhi government has allocated Rs 5,100 crores for the Mahila Samridhi Yojana. She also proposed Rs. 28,000 crores for capital expenditure in the national capital. To develop infrastructure for better connectivity with the NCR region, Rs 1000 crores was allocated.

The Chief Minister said, “Soon people will get the benefit of Ayushman Yojana, Ayushman Arogya Mandir. Along with the five lakh from the Center, the Delhi government will give a top-up of five lakh to the people of Delhi under Ayushman, Rs 2144 crores are being allocated for this. We had announced a reward of Rs 2500 for the women of Delhi. A provision of Rs 5,100 crores has been made to implement it under Mahila Samridhi Yojana,” the Chief Minister stated in the assembly.

“For women’s safety, more than 50,000 cameras will be installed. Rs 3843 crores are allocated for road and bridge infrastructure. Rs 696 crores have been allocated to provide basic facilities in slums and JJ colonies,” she added.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)