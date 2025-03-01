In Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur, the mosque committee voluntarily demolished the Abu Huraila Mosque, located at Ghosh Company Chowk. The Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA) issued a notice 15 days ago regarding the illegal construction of the mosque. On Saturday, the mosque committee itself began dismantling the structure, as the notice period had ended the previous day.

Illegal Four-Story Mosque Built on Municipal Land

A four-story mosque had been constructed illegally on municipal land near Ghosh Company Chowk in Gorakhpur. The municipal corporation had issued multiple notices to remove the unauthorized construction. A few months ago, a bulldozer was used to clear the illegal encroachment, but a four-story mosque was rebuilt on the same land. Reports indicate that the mosque was constructed without obtaining approval for its design. Subsequently, the Gorakhpur Development Authority issued a notice to the mosque committee, ordering them to vacate the premises within 15 days.

Mosque Committee Acted Before the Notice Expired

It is reported that on February 15, a notice was issued to Shoaib Ahmed, the son of the late caretaker of the mosque, instructing the removal of the illegal structure. With the deadline ending yesterday, the mosque committee members began demolishing the building themselves on Saturday. A multi-level commercial complex will now be constructed on the same land.

Notably, in recent days, the Madni Mosque in Kushinagar, a neighbouring district of Gorakhpur, was demolished using a bulldozer. Similarly, the 85-year-old Jahangir Khan Mosque in Meerut was also taken down.

