After a catastrophic earthquake jolted Myanmar on Friday (28th March), India has been quick to help its neighbour with the relief work following the disaster. The death toll after the devastating natural disaster has already crossed 1,600, while more than 3,000 people have been found injured so far. The visuals of the 7.7 magnitude earthquake reveal the havoc it caused in Myanmar, reducing skyscrapers and other structures to rubble.

India extended its assistance to Myanmar through ‘Operation Brahma’. On Saturday (29th March), India deployed two naval ships and an army field hospital unit to carry out relief work in the country. Two more naval ships are set to be deployed for the rescue work, as informed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. The naval ships, carrying relief supplies, are expected to reach Yangon by March 31.

Jaiswal informed on X that, a C130 aircraft carrying 38 personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 10 tonnes of relief material landed in Naypyidaw, the capital of Myanmar. This was the third Indian aircraft sent to Myanmar carrying relief material, including blankets, tarpaulins, hygiene kits, sleeping bags, solar lamps, food packets and kitchen sets, etc. along with rescue teams.

Another C130 aircraft landed in the capital city Nay Pyi Taw, with 38 personnel of NDRF & 10 tonnes of relief material.



This is the third Indian aircraft to bring relief assistance to Myanmar today. #OperationBrahma

In addition to that, C-17 aircraft carrying 118 personnel of the Indian Army Field Hospital Unit, including Women and Child Services and 60 tonnes of relief material have landed in Myanmar. Five relief flights, including these two, landed in Myanmar on Saturday, March 29.

#OperationBrahma continues.



Two C-17 aircraft with 118 member Indian Army Field Hospital Unit, including Women & Child Care services and 60 tonnes of relief material have landed in Myanmar. With these, five relief flights from India have landed in Myanmar today.

Moreover, India reportedly sent an 80-member NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) team, specializing in urban search and rescue operations, to Myanmar. The NDRF team was welcomed by the Indian Ambassador to Naypyidaw Abhay Thakur and Myanmar Foreign Ministry official Mong Mong Lin on Sunday morning, March 30. The team started its rescue work from Mandalay.

NDRF DIG Mohsin Shahedi said that the next 24-48 hours are crucial. India divided the relief work into two phases. Several C-130 aircraft have reached Myanmar. NDRF personnel were the first to reach, followed by a field hospital, an army recovery team and medical help, along with relief material. Apart from this, a reserve team has also been kept on standby in Kolkata, which will leave immediately if needed.

The earthquake’s impact was equal to 334 nuclear bombs

As per Geologist Jess Phoenix, the earthquake in Myanmar’s impact was equivalent to that of 334 nuclear bombs, and its aftershocks could continue for months. Myanmar’s ongoing civil war and communication blockage are making relief efforts difficult.

PM Modi had a phone conversation with the Army Chief, General Min Aung Hlaing following the earthquake. Indian PM Modi assured Myanmar of all possible help in the difficult time.

Spoke with Senior General H.E. Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar. Conveyed our deep condolences at the loss of lives in the devastating earthquake. As a close friend and neighbour, India stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar in this difficult hour. Disaster relief material,…

Meanwhile, Myanmar’s shadow government, NUG, declared a two-week ceasefire to allow relief to arrive. Meanwhile, Myanmar’s military government has imposed a state of emergency in six areas, including Naypyidaw and Mandalay.