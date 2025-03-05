A shocking case of conversion has come to light from Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh, where a two-and-a-half-month-old infant was abducted from a hospital following her mother’s death and converted to Islam. Reportedly, a woman from the Muslim community identified as Shabana, accused of abducting the baby attempted to alter her identity through official documents. The infant has been rescued by the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and placed in a shelter home.

Infant stolen and admitted under a different identity

The matter came to light when a poverty-stricken woman identified as Vimla Dhakad collapsed at the railway station in Sagar. Two children, a five-year-old son and an infant daughter, were with her. Bystanders rushed her to Bundelkhand Medical College for treatment. However, she succumbed during treatment. Following her death, Shabana, who was admitted to the same hospital, took the infant girl with her.

Reports suggest that when the woman was admitted to the hospital, the children were also admitted for a check-up. On 17th February, when their mother passed away, the five-year-old child was sent to the Ashram by the Child Welfare Committee. The Committee later discovered that there was an infant with the woman. When the Committee checked the documents, it came to light that the child had been marked as adopted, and her name had been changed to “Fatima”. Following this, the police were called for an investigation. During the inquiry, the police found that the infant had been admitted to the same hospital under the changed identity.

Infant placed in shelter home, accused claim innocence

Further investigation revealed that the accused couple had listed themselves as the infant’s parents in official documents. The child was handed over to the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, which placed her in Matrichhaya Ashram. Meanwhile, the woman and her husband, who abducted the child, claimed that they had taken the orphaned infant out of compassion. They further asserted that they had even applied for legal adoption at the Collector’s office in Sagar.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, as it has raised serious concerns over illegal conversions under the guise of humanitarian aid.