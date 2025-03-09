Rampur: Muslim mob barges into Hindu temple, attacks priest for playing bhajans on loudspeakers

On Friday (7th March) evening, a Muslim mob barged into the premises of a Shiva temple and attacked the pujari for playing bhajans on loudspeakers during the month of Ramzan.

The incident occurred in Sikandrabad village in Tanda Tehsil in the Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the extremists were identified as Israel, Taufiq, Bhuri, Iqbal, Najru, Shaida, Shakeel, Munsa Ali, Gulnaz, and Anees.

Pujari Prem Singh plays bhajans on loudspeakers each morning and evening during aarti time. An irked Muslim mob broke into the temple on Friday (7th March) evening and had a heated argument with the Pujari.

Thereafter, the extremists dragged Prem Singh outside the temple premises and thrashed him mercilessly. Taufiq and his aides told Singh that they had the support of the village Head, Afsar Ali.

The extremists also threatened to evict Hindus from Sikandrabad and confiscate their properties if Prem Singh dared to play bhajans on the loudspeaker.

Following the incident, a tense situation ensued in the Sikandrabad village. A large team of police was deployed in the village to prevent any untoward incident.

The cops had meanwhile arrested 12 Muslim men in connection to the brutal attack on the Pujari of the Shiva temple. The development was confirmed by Police Inspector Omkar Singh.

The Hindus, whose population is relatively low in the village, have expressed fears about their safety and security.