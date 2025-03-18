No, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis didn’t blame “Chhaava” for Muslim mobs running riot in Nagpur: Here’s what he said

A day after violence swept some neighbourhoods in Nagpur after Islamists attacked Hindu groups citing a Quran-burning pretext, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis was misquoted by many news agencies and social media users after he spoke about the matter in the state assembly.

India Today ran a segment stating that the Maharashtra CM blamed the film “Chhaava”, a movie characterising the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his valorous struggle against Mughal tyrant Aurangzeb, for the riots that convulsed the city on Monday evening.

News agency ANI too misquoted Devendra Fadnavis, stating that the Maharashtra CM blamed “Chhaava” for the spasm of violence that erupted in Nagpur.

Hindustan Times also joined in to spread false information about Fadnavis’ remarks in the state assembly.

Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi tried exploiting “Marathi Asmita” sentiments by claiming that Fadnavis had blamed Chhaava for the violence and that Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was now being deemed as an “instigator”.

CM & HM Devendra Fadnavis blames Chaava the movie for the violence. Amazing that a movie on the valour of Chattrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is now being called the instigator.

Additionally, a raft of social media users also amplified the media canard that “Chhaava” was the reason for the communal clashes in Nagpur.

No, Devendra Fadnavis didn’t blame Chhaava for violence: Here’s what he said

However, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis didn’t blame the Vicky Kaushal-starrer movie for the fate that befell Nagpur on Monday evening. Speaking in the Vidhan Sabha, Fadnavis revealed that it was a pre-planned conspiracy to disturb the communal harmony in the city, citing trolleys of stones found at the site of violence.

Fadnavis further stated that it was the “Chhaava” movie that brought to the fore the true history of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and stirred people’s emotions against Aurangzeb, exposing love and admiration for the Mughal tyrant among some sections of the society.

“I am not blaming any cinema or movie, but ‘Chhaava’ has brought to us the true history of Chhatrapati Samhaji Maharaj. The movie has undoubtedly galvanised public opinion against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, and even those who harbour love and admiration for him,” Fadnavis said in Marathi in the assembly.

Nowhere @Dev_Fadnavis blamed the Movie. He mentioned that trolley full of stones were found at that site, did Chhava Movie viewers brought that trolley?



As Islamists went on a rampage in Nagpur against Hindu groups’ protest against Aurangzeb, the Left has been trying to scapegoat “Chhaava”—a historical movie characterising the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his torture at the hands of the Mughal tyrant.

With Devendra Fadnavis’ remarks in the assembly and news organisations extensively misquoting him, the left-leaning “intellectuals” have found a convenient pretext to vilify the movie so that no film producer ever dares to create movies unearthing inconvenient truths about the bestiality of the Muslim rulers in India, and the Nehruvia-Marxist historians’ meticulous attempt at whitewashing tyranny of Muslim rule can be exposed.

Islamists go on a rampage in Nagpur, spread false rumours of Quran burning

Violent clashes erupted in Nagpur between Muslim mobs and Hindu groups demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb in Sambhaji Nagar. The unrest was fueled by unverified rumours of a Quran burning during protests. The violence resulted in injuries to 15 police officials and five civilians, with rioters pelting stones, vandalizing property, and setting vehicles on fire. Section 144 was imposed to restore order. The clashes began in Chitnis Park and Mahal areas, later spreading to Kotwali. Police used tear gas and baton charges to disperse mobs. Eyewitnesses reported witnessing escalating tensions near Chitnis Park Square.