On Sunday, 16th March, Patiala police registered an FIR against unidentified persons for assaulting an Army Colonel and his son over a car parking issue. Colonel Pushpinder Bhat, who is currently posted at Army Headquarters in New Delhi, and his son were attacked on the intervening night of 13th and 14th March.

The FIR has been registered against unidentified persons. However, the Colonel’s family members have accused Punjab police personnel of assaulting the father-son duo. Reportedly, the police personnel were in civil dress at the time of the incident.

According to a Hindustan Times report, one of the accused police personnel has claimed that it was the Army official and his son who attacked him. The FIR in the matter has been registered on the statement of a dhaba owner. Speaking to the media, SSP Dr Nanak Singh said that an FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway.

What happened on the day of the incident

Speaking to Republic TV, Colonel Bhat’s son said that they had returned from Delhi on 13th March and wanted to have something to eat. They went to a dhaba for some Maggi. The police vehicle came from the wrong side to the spot where the car of the Colonel was parked and demanded that they move so that the police personnel could park their vehicle.

He alleged that all the police personnel in the car were drunk and in civilian dress. Col Bhat told them that he was from the Army and that this was not the way to talk to him. The police personnel allegedly told him in Punjabi, “If you don’t move your car, we’ll remove your legs.” Col Bhat responded politely and requested them to speak respectfully.

Suddenly, one of the police personnel allegedly punched the Army officer, causing him to blackout and collapse. When Col Bhat’s son rushed to help him, they allegedly beat him up as well. He added that around seven police personnel dragged him aside and punched him. He also accused them of hitting him with rods. Meanwhile, despite being injured, Col Bhat tried to get up and save his son, but he was pushed down again. Col Bhat sustained a fracture in his hand during the altercation.

Col Bhat’s family added that they have video evidence showing the Army officer getting kicked while being unconscious. The police personnel allegedly continued to kick him and left him lying on the ground.

Delay in FIR and police inaction

After the family tried to get an FIR filed against the accused police personnel, they started getting pressurised to compromise. “My mother was kept at the police station until late at night. They made me run between the hospital and police station till 1 AM, citing procedural delays just to avoid filing the FIR,” the Army officer said.

He further added that they allegedly threatened them, claiming they were coming back from an encounter. They snatched Col Bhat’s ID card and, while beating him, told him, “If you’re alive by the morning, come collect your ID.”

“They didn’t just assault us; they attempted to kill us. I was hit with rods on my head. My father—who wears spectacles—was pushed to the ground and suffered head injuries. Even after going to the SP’s office twice, we were asked to compromise,” Col Bhat’s son said.

The family members were called to the police station once again, where the police personnel allegedly apologised. When they refused to accept the apology, they allegedly threatened him again, saying, “You have to stay in Patiala.” He also accused the police personnel of blocking the media from reaching the family.

Threats and pressure to compromise

The wife of Col Bhat, Jaswinder Bhat, held a press conference in Patiala on 15th March, saying that her husband and their son reached a dhaba near Government Rajindra Hospital on the intervening night of 13th and 14th March. They were standing outside the car and having food when the accused police officials arrived and asked Col Bhat to move his car. She said, “When my husband objected to their language, one of them punched him. Later, all the police personnel thrashed my husband and my son.”

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Col Bhat said, “The police have not named the cops as accused in the case. Moreover, this FIR was registered after senior Army officers intervened.”

According to a Republic report, there was a delay in registering the FIR. Senior Army officials had to intervene to get the FIR registered.

The family has demanded that the police personnel involved in the assault be suspended.