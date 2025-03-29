Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has strongly opposed the central government’s decision to permit offshore mining along the coasts of Kerala, Gujarat, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, calling it a move that threatens marine ecosystems and the livelihoods of coastal communities.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi criticized the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2023, which he said had faced strong objections due to concerns over its environmental and socio-economic impact. He pointed out that the decision to open offshore mining blocks to private players was made without rigorous environmental assessment or consultation with stakeholders.

“The Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act 2023 was met with strong objections. Opening up offshore mining blocks to Private players without any rigorous assessment of its impact was concerning. Studies point to its adverse impacts, including threats to marine life, damage to coral reefs and the depletion of fish stock. Against this backdrop. When the Ministry of Mines invited tenders for the grant of license for 13 offshore blocks, protests erupted against this arbitrary move. Among the 13 blocks are three blocks for mining construction sand in the coast of Kollam – a vital fish breeding habitat, and three blocks for polymetallic nodules off the coast of the Great Nicobar Islands- a marine biodiversity hotspot,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“In fact, the ongoing survey of the Marine Monitoring Lab (MML) of the University of Kerala’s Department of Aquatic Biology & Fisheries found that offshore mining could have a devastating impact on fish breeding, especially in Kollam,” he highlighted.

The Lok Sabha LoP urged the government to immediately cancel the offshore mining tenders and conduct comprehensive environmental and socio-economic studies before proceeding with any further decisions. He also called for greater consultation with stakeholders, especially fisher folk, whose livelihoods are directly tied to the health of marine ecosystems.

“Over 11 lakh People rely on fishing in Kerala. Any major is their traditional occupation and is closely tied to their way of life. Great Nicobar is globally recognised for harbouring diverse ecosystems and is home to several endemic species of wildlife. Any damage due to onshore miring could potentially do irreparable damage. At a juncture where erosion of our coastal ecosystems has worsened the impact of natural calamities like cyclones, it is concerning that the government is wilfully greenlighting activities without scientific assessment,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“I strongly urge the government to cancel the tenders issued for the offshore mining blocks. Furthermore, rigorous scientific studies must be undertaken to assess the environmental and socio-economic impact of offshore mining. But most importantly, all stakeholders, especially our fisherfolk, must be consulted before any major decision is taken. Their lives are intertwined with the fate of our oceans. Let us work collectively towards building a sustainable future for all,” he asserted.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)