The Sambhal administration is set to take stringent action against encroachment on government land in the Chandausi municipal area in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh. Around 34 illegal structures including a mosque built on the municipal land in Chanduasi city will be demolished. The action came after a complaint was filed by a municipality clerk highlighting the encroachment of about six and a half bighas of land out of the twenty-nine bighas belonging to the municipal board.

The administration will take action against the mosque and illegal houses built by illegally occupying 6.5 bighas of municipal land in Waris Nagar of Chandosi in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh. The DM has given instructions to investigate the documents of 34 structures including the mosque. If illegal occupation is found in this investigation, demolition action will be taken.

The DM reached the spot to take stock of the situation and ordered that whoever sold or occupied government land, action would be taken as per the rules. This decision has created a stir in the area. The administration has become strict regarding the mosque and 34 houses built on government land in Chandausi Waris Nagar. Municipal Corporation Chandausi had complained to the tehsil administration that the Mustafa Mosque built in Waris Nagar of Laxmanganj area and the houses built around it are built on government land.

As per reports, on 8th March a team of the revenue department headed by the Tehsildar measured the encroached land. The team found that 33 houses and a mosque were built on encroached land. Besides, two plots were also illegally occupied. On Monday (17th March), District Magistrate Sambhal, Rajendra Pensiya and SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi inspected the illegal buildings. The people living in the houses constructed on the municipal land failed to produce any documents proving that the land belonged to them. The DM and the SP directed the officials to demolish the illegal construction. They also ordered the filing of FIRs against the encroachers.

“The land belongs to the municipal board. An illegal registry has been created without ownership of the land. 34 illegal structures including 33 houses and a mosque have been constructed,” said DM Pensiyia.

Sambhal MP’s house likely to be demolished

A house belonging to Sambhal MP Zia Ur Rehman is also likely to be demolished after it was found to have been constructed without getting the map approved. A case has been going on in the court regarding an unapproved construction in the house. Sambhal SDM Dr Vandana Mishra said that the MP was allowed to either show that there was no new construction in the house or to show that the house did not belong to him but to someone else. However, the MP failed to produce any documents to prove either.

#WATCH | Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh | Sambhal SDM Vandana Mishra said, "Today was the date in that case (carrying out construction work without getting the building map approved from civic authorities) but the SP MP's (Zia Ur Rehman) side did not present any evidence, nor any fact… pic.twitter.com/TODkMiOArv — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 18, 2025

A two-member investigation committee has been set up to examine the unapproved construction in the house. The committee will submit its report in the next 3 days to the SDM. The next date of hearing in the matter is 22nd March. Action regarding demolition will be taken based on the report of the committee.