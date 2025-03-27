Thursday, June 19, 2025
Swami Vigyananand’s new book The Hindu Manifesto, a blueprint for a civilisational renaissance based on Hindu philosophy, to be released next month

OpIndia Staff

A new book, “The Hindu Manifesto,” is going to be released on April 26, 2025, offering a vision for a just, prosperous, and harmonious society based on Hindu philosophy. Written by Swami Vigyananand, a renowned scholar and strategist, the book presents a framework rooted in ancient Hindu texts such as the Vedas, Ramayana, Mahabharata, Arthashastra, and Shukranitisar.

As per the publishers, The Hindu Manifesto is a blueprint for a civilisational renaissance, urging individuals and nations to adopt Hindu principles for a just, prosperous, and harmonious world.

The manifesto highlights eight key principles (Sutras) that form the foundation of a strong and ethical society. These principles focus on prosperity, national security, education, responsible democracy, respect for women, social harmony, environmental care, and respect for motherland.

The first four focuses on building a strong and resilient nation. They are foundational principles upon which any society, nation, or civilisation firmly stands, sustains itself, and progresses. On the other hand, the last four Sutras are important for sustaining cultural values.

The book advocates for economic growth, military strength, quality education, and ethical governance, inspired by the ideals of Ram Rajya.

It also emphasizes women’s dignity, equality, and protection, while promoting a non-discriminatory society. The book calls for environmental conservation and urges people to honor nature as sacred. Additionally, it seeks to correct misconceptions about social structures like Varna and Jati to promote unity.

Author of the book Swami Vigyananand, a monk, scholar, and global Hindu leader, has been actively involved in promoting Hindu resurgence through platforms like the World Hindu Congress and the World Hindu Economic Forum. His book encourages individuals and nations to adopt Hindu principles for a better and more ethical world.

With a blend of ancient wisdom and modern governance principles, The Hindu Manifesto serves as a guide for those who wish to contribute to a civilizational renaissance.

