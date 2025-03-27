Wednesday, July 2, 2025
HomeNews ReportsTwo more Hurriyat groups J&K Tahreeqi Isteqlal and J&K Tahreek-I-Istiqamat discard separatism, Amit Shah...
News Reports
Updated:

Two more Hurriyat groups J&K Tahreeqi Isteqlal and J&K Tahreek-I-Istiqamat discard separatism, Amit Shah says triumph of unity echoing across Kashmir

The move is being seen as a major success for the government's efforts to tackle separatism and restore lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir

ANI

In a significant development in Jammu and Kashmir, two more groups affiliated with Hurriyat Conference– J&K Tahreeqi Isteqlal and J&K Tahreek-I-Istiqamat– have renounced separatism and expressed their faith in the vision of “new Bharat” being built under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed the decision, calling it a reflection of the diminishing influence of separatism in the region.

“Another great news from Kashmir Valley. Two more groups affiliated with the Hurriyat, namely J&K Tahreeqi Isteqlal and J&K Tahreek-I-Istiqamat, have discarded separatism and reposed their trust in the new Bharat built by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. Under the Modi government, separatism is breathing its last, and the triumph of unity is echoing across Kashmir,” Shah said in a post on X.

The move is being seen as a major success for the government’s efforts to tackle separatism and restore lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir which has faced cross-border terrorism sponsored by Pakistan.

Two organisations affiliated to Hurriyat Conference had earlier announced that they are severing ties with the outfit.

J&K People’s Movement and the Democratic Political Movement– had announced severing ties with the separatist outfit on March 25.

Amit Shah had termed the development a big victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of building India into a developed, peaceful and unified country.

“Separatism has become history in Kashmir. The unifying policies of the Modi government have tossed separatism out of J&K. Two organizations associated with the Hurriyat have announced the severing of all ties with separatism. I welcome this step towards strengthening Bharat’s unity and urge all such groups to come forward and shed separatism once and for all. It is a big victory for PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s vision of building a developed, peaceful and unified Bharat,” he had said.

The Home Ministry decided on March 11 to ban two organisations–the Awami Action Committee, led by prominent Kashmiri cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and the Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen, headed by Shia leader Masroor Abbas Ansari–for five years over alleged anti-national activities.

Amit Shah told Parliament earlier this week that from 2019 to 2024 , 14 major Hurriyat-linked organisations were banned.

He made the remarks during a discussion on the MHA’s functioning in the Rajya Sabha on March 21.

Shah criticized previous governments for their “lenient” approach towards terrorism, alleging they avoided strong actions due to fear of losing vote bank.

In contrast, he emphasized that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism has been firmly implemented.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Stop this nonsense already, people are not ‘suddenly dying’ because of COVID-19 vaccines or due to some grand modern medical conspiracy 

Sanghamitra -
The fear-mongering against COVID-19 vaccines, and the general anti-vaxxer rants against vaccines are all stemmed from the larger propensity among uninformed, unscientific and superstitious masses against modern medicine. Unfortunately, in India, a large part of the anti-vaccine propaganda has been done by politicians and fraudulent 'researchers' misusing academic facilities.
World

Beijing’s worst fear? Dalai Lama likely to outline a succession plan ahead of 90th birthday

OpIndia Staff -
Dalai Lama will address a major three-day gathering of Buddhist religious leaders this week, which will be attended by over 100 Tibetan Buddhist figures and include a video message from him.

Is Trump bringing 500% tariffs on India? Read about the new bill the US is set to pass that targets countries buying Russian oil

Shazia Ilmi defamation case: Rajdeep Sardesai withdraws appeal against court order that directed him to take down Ilmi’s unauthorised video

UP: Muslim cleric linked to Atiq Ahmed gang forces Hindu teacher and her 5-year-old daughter to convert to Islam, had already converted her spouse,...

ECI is going door to door to verify voters in Bihar, Tejashwi-Owaisi-Sagarika to Ravish Kumar, all are rattled: Read what is the SIR process,...

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Stop this nonsense already, people are not ‘suddenly dying’ because of COVID-19 vaccines or due to some grand modern medical conspiracy 

Sanghamitra -

Beijing’s worst fear? Dalai Lama likely to outline a succession plan ahead of 90th birthday

OpIndia Staff -

Is Trump bringing 500% tariffs on India? Read about the new bill the US is set to pass that targets countries buying Russian oil

OpIndia Staff -

Shazia Ilmi defamation case: Rajdeep Sardesai withdraws appeal against court order that directed him to take down Ilmi’s unauthorised video

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Muslim cleric linked to Atiq Ahmed gang forces Hindu teacher and her 5-year-old daughter to convert to Islam, had already converted her spouse,...

OpIndia Staff -

ECI is going door to door to verify voters in Bihar, Tejashwi-Owaisi-Sagarika to Ravish Kumar, all are rattled: Read what is the SIR process,...

श्रवण शुक्ल -

LGBTQ ‘activist’ who led online mob against JK Rowling gets 24 years jail sentence for raping a minor boy

OpIndia Staff -

China wages war on gay erotica: Women writers face arrest for breaking censorship lines as crackdown on queer fiction deepens

Chandrani Das -

Odisha: OAS officers in 16 districts go on strike after assault, BJP suspends 5 members including accused corporator in Bhubaneswar over massive outrage

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi’s ban on old petrol, diesel vehicles dates back to 2014 NGT order, upheld by SC: here’s why a special drive is underway and...

अर्पित त्रिपाठी -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com