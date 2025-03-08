On 7th March, Shivgarh Police in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, arrested a man named Arbaz for allegedly blackmailing a married Hindu woman. His family members have also been booked in the case. According to media reports, the accused had posed as a Hindu man to lure the victim into a relationship. The accused introduced himself as Sunny and physically exploited her.

During the course of the relationship, the victim discovered his true identity and ended the relationship. Following this, her family arranged her marriage to a Hindu man. However, after the wedding, Arbaz allegedly continued to harass the woman. He pressured her to leave her husband, convert to Islam, and marry him. His family members were also involved in coercing her to convert to Islam.

Furthermore, the accused allegedly tried to blackmail the woman and threatened to send her intimate photos and videos to her husband if she refused to comply. Frustrated and distressed by the series of events, the victim’s father approached Shivgarh Police and filed a complaint against Arbaz and his family members.

Content of the FIR

OpIndia accessed a copy of the FIR registered on the victim’s father’s complaint. The FIR has been registered at Shivgarh Police Station under Section 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 3 and 5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act against Mohammad Arbaz alias Sunny, his father Fakir Mohammad, mother, sister, and two brothers.

In his complaint, the father of the victim stated that the accused Arbaz, along with his family, manipulated and blackmailed his daughter. The FIR mentions that Arbaz had secretly recorded photos and videos of the victim before her marriage.

After the victim got married, the accused allegedly began to threaten her to leave her husband and parents. The accused demanded that the victim convert to Islam and marry him. He reportedly claimed that he would send her to Saudi Arabia after their Nikah and warned that no one could harm him. He also allegedly threatened to have her brother killed if she refused.

The complainant further stated that Arbaz’s father, Fakir Mohammad, and his two sons, who live in Saudi Arabia, might be linked to radical Islamic organisations involved in forced conversions.

Statement of the victim

Speaking to Sudarshan News, the victim said that she met Arbaz when she was in school. At that time, he identified himself as Sunny. Soon, their friendship turned into a relationship. During that time, he secretly clicked some intimate photos and videos of the victim.

One day, she discovered that his real name was Arbaz. When she confronted him, he did not give any clarification. After that, she ended the relationship.

Later, after completing her studies, her parents arranged her marriage to a Hindu man. She was living happily with her husband. One year after her marriage, Arbaz sent her a video and threatened her to come back to him, or he would send the video to her husband and put it on social media.

When she refused, he allegedly sent some photos to her husband, leading to fights between the couple. The victim requested Arbaz to stop. Arbaz threatened her and asked her to come back to him, otherwise he would get her husband killed.

He repeatedly asked her to come back to him and convert to Islam. She further stated that his family was also involved. Arbaz continued to send photos and videos to her husband as she categorically refused to agree to his demands. The fight between the victim and her husband turned violent, and the victim’s husband allegedly assaulted her, fracturing her hand. She accused Arbaz of the differences created between her and her husband. After that, she came back to her maternal home and told her parents about the incident.

In an official statement, police said that they acted on the complaint and apprehended Arbaz. He has been sent to judicial custody. Further investigation into the matter is underway.