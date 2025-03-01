Thursday, June 5, 2025
West Bengal: Police arrest hospital staffer for allegedly sexually assaulting minor patient

The minor patient was hospitalised a few days ago after she fell sick and started vomiting. A day after she was admitted, the accused had allegedly started harassing her. 

Hospital staffer arrested in West Bengal for sexually assaulting a minor patient
Hospital staffer arrested in West Bengal for sexually assaulting a minor patient (Image: Dall-E)

On 28th February, a Group D employee at a hospital was arrested by North 24 Parganas Police for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl. Reportedly, the victim came to the hospital for treatment when the incident took place. 

According to media reports, the accused allegedly took the minor to a toilet on the pretext of a medical examination, where he inappropriately touched the minor patient. When the minor raised an alarm, the accused was nabbed and handed over to the police. 

Speaking to the media, the officer-in-charge of the local police station said that a complaint has been filed in the matter and a case has been registered against the hospital employee under the POCSO Act. The accused was produced in court and sent to police custody for seven days. 

Reportedly, the minor patient was hospitalised a few days ago after she fell sick and started vomiting. A day after she was admitted, the accused had allegedly started harassing her. 

When the villagers learned about the matter, they blocked the roads and protested in front of the hospital on the morning of 28th February. The blockade continued for around an hour and was cleared by the police. Some protesters alleged that the police were trying to “cover up the matter”. 

A similar incident was reported last week, where a teenage girl was physically abused by a cleaning staff member in the Critical Care Unit (CCU). The accused was later arrested by the police. Another incident was reported in West Bengal last year in September when a man named Aman was arrested for molesting a minor girl in Howrah. 

