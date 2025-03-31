Why a stable Pakistan is better for India: An intellectual view

Pakistan (an acronym in the name of a country), has been unstable since the beginning of time, time begins in Pakistan in 1947 just to be clear. Before that, nothing existed, and then boom, there came Pakistan. Since the beginning of time (that is 1947), Indians have been subjected to “Why a stable Pakistan is better for India”, since then, neither Pakistan got stable, nor did Indian journalists stop writing these reports.

Now let’s analyse why a stable Pakistan is better for India. First of all, a stable Pakistan is an obvious oxymoron but let’s just go with it for a minute or two or ten.

A stable Pakistan will mean they will have time to focus on sending terrorists in Kashmir, now tell me, how is that not beneficial for India? A stable Pakistan resulted in Kargil War after all, now how was that not beneficial for India, sorry, maybe it was not.

However, what about the terrorism in Kashmir, that started because of a stable Pakistan, how were mass murders in Kashmir Valley not better for India, oh, never mind.

Ok forget everything else, how is heroin being thrown across the Punjab border not better for India, because that happens only when Pakistan is stable. No, you tell me, how is throwing drugs in India not helpful for India. You can’t, because you are hateful.

Then there is the case of Thar desert, an unstable Pakistan struggles to smuggle all kinds of things through there, on the other hand, a stable Pakistan smuggles all kinds of things from there.

Hence proved that if there is a stable Pakistan, they will only do drugs smuggling and import terrorism in India, while they currently do drugs smuggling and import terrorism in India.