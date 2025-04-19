A Hindu youth was murdered in Delhi’s Gokulpuri area for loving and marrying a Muslim girl. On Monday night (7th April 2025), 19-year-old Himanshu was stabbed to death by his brother-in-law Shahrukh and his friend Sahil.

Himanshu’s only fault was that he had befriended a Muslim girl, which later led to marriage. Angered by this, the girl’s brother Shahrukh and his friend Sahil stabbed Himanshu to death. Upon hearing this news, the family of the deceased has been inconsolable. They blocked the road in the area and demanded justice for their murdered son.

According to the information, Himanshu and Shahrukh’s 16-year-old sister were friends earlier. Later, both of them got married. This was so unpleasant to the girl’s family that Shahrukh and Sahil decided to kill Himanshu. Seeing the opportunity late on Monday night, both of them attacked Himanshu with knives and did not give him any chance to escape.

As soon as the news of the incident spread, there was silence in Gokulpuri. The anger of the deceased’s family burst out on the streets. They blocked the road and demanded strict action from the police. Seeing the situation worsening, the police deployed heavy force in the area so that no untoward incident takes place.

The police took immediate action and arrested both the accused, Shahrukh and Sahil, on the basis of CCTV footage. During interrogation, it was revealed that Shahrukh was so upset with Himanshu’s marriage with his sister that he conspired to kill him along with his friend Sahil. It was also revealed that Himanshu’s name was earlier linked to some criminal cases when he was a minor. However, this time the reason for taking his life was only his marriage.

Himanshu’s murder not only broke a family, but also spread fear and tension in the entire area. The police is now investigating the case in depth, so that the whole truth comes out.