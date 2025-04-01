Aligarh: “He is a Hindu, beat him up”, Muslims drinking alcohol on Eid stabbed a VHP worker, 2 arrested

In Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, Muslims drinking alcohol on Eid attacked a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) worker. The Hindu man had tried to stop Muslim youths from drinking alcohol. However, the Islamists celebrating Eid stabbed him all over his body and seriously injured him. The victim Hindu is undergoing treatment. An FIR has been registered in the case.

This incident took place in Salgawan village of Chharra police station area of ​​Aligarh. The maternal uncle of the victim Vikas Singh said that his nephew was coming to the village after finishing work on the day of Eid (31st March 2025). He saw 3-4 people drinking alcohol near the village.

Vikas tried to stop them from drinking alcohol in a public place. After this, the Muslims got angry. One of them, Aman, asked Vikas’s name. When Vikas told his name, Aman said that this person is a Hindu and asked his accomplices to beat him. After this, Aman attacked Vikas along with his companions Farhat and Arbaaz.

They caught Vikas and stabbed him. Vikas was seriously injured following the assault. Vikas somehow managed to escape from there. After this Vikas was taken to the hospital.

An FIR has been lodged in the Chharra police station in the case. OpIndia has a copy of the FIR. The victim Vikas has been referred to a hospital in Aligarh due to serious injuries. The police is now taking action in the case. It has also arrested the two main accused.

Chharra police station CO Dhananjay Kumar has said that an FIR has been registered in this regard and the two main accused have been taken into custody and are being sent to jail. The police has said that they are now taking further action.

थाना छर्रा- दि0 31.03.25 को शाम 07:00 बजे सूचना प्राप्त हुई कि ग्राम सलगवां में एक व्यक्ति विकास पर कुछ लोगों द्वारा मारपीट की घटना कारित की गई है, पीडित को उपचार हेतु भेजा गया और प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर सुसंगत धाराओं में मुकदमा पंजीकृत किया गया और 02 मुख्य आरोपियों को हिरासत… pic.twitter.com/tIXvatUhq1 — ALIGARH POLICE (@aligarhpolice) April 1, 2025

OpIndia also spoke to VHP’s Brij Pradesh media in-charge Pratik Raghuvanshi on this issue. He said that the victim is a worker of VHP and the Muslims who attacked him knew him from before. Pratik Raghuvanshi said that the victim works as a driver and the Muslims attacked him because he stopped them from drinking alcohol.

Pratik Raghuvanshi has demanded strict action in this case. He has said that VHP will also take to the streets if no action is taken in this case.