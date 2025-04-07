On 6th April, a Ram Navami procession making its way back through Kolkata’s Park Circus Seven Point neighborhood was allegedly attacked resulting in multiple injuries and damaging numerous vehicles. Calling the incident “targeted violence,” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) blamed it on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (AITC/TMC). Kolkata Police, however, denied the allegations, claiming that no such procession took place near Park Circus.

West Bengal party president and union minister Sukanta Majumdar stated, “Stones rained down on vehicles just for carrying saffron flags. Windshields shattered. Chaos unleashed. This wasn’t random, it was targeted violence. And where was the police? Right there. Watching. Silent. Spineless.” He added that police was “completely paralyzed by Mamata Banerjee’s politics of appeasement. Not one step taken to protect innocent Hindus.”

Majumdar further conveyed “The roar of united Bengali Hindus during Ram Navami has shaken the system. Mamata’s pampered ‘Shanti Vahini’ isn’t peaceful, they’re panicked. Rattled. Terrified.” He vowed that the area would witness an even bigger, louder and more powerful procession the next year. “And the same cops who stood mute today? They’ll shower flowers on us. Mark these words,” The BJP leader declared.

BJP West Bengal unit also tweeted about the attack and slammed the chief minister. “Mamata Banerjee’s long-standing wish seems to have come true. In the heart of Kolkata, at Park Circus, vehicles belonging to Ram Navami devotees were attacked and vandalized during a religious procession.” It accused that no action was initiated despite substantial presence of police personnel.

The party highlighted that the city came to a standstill last Friday as Muslim community members demonstrated against the Waqf Bill at the same spot and halted everyday life. “Today, Hindus have once again been targeted and once again, the police chose silence,” it charged.

On the other hand, Kolkata police denied the accusations and claimed, “With reference to an alleged incident at Park Circus, it is clarified that no permission was taken for any procession, nor did any such movement occur in the area.” It claimed that police reacted swiftly to restore order after learning that a car had been damaged and a case is being filed to look into the situation. “Public is advised not to heed any rumours,” the authorities added.

Responding to the police, BJP leader Tarun Jyoti Tiwari questioned if permission is required for any event in Park Circus. He pointed out that no authorization was acquired for the meeting organized to protest the Waqf Amendment Bill and outlined that members of the minority community recently protested against the bill at Park Circus Crossing. Senior leaders of the saffron party led rallies at several sites during the party’s Ram Navami festivities in West Bengal.

Stone pelting on Ram Navami procession in Kanpur

Meanwhile, a Ram Navami procession was reportedly stoned on 6th April evening, prompting increased security in the Nai Sadak region of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. However, police claimed that the situation was under control and dubbed the occurrence a rumor. The “Shobha Yatra” organizers filed a written complaint, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Shrawan Kumar Singh, stating that during the procession’s movement, stones were thrown from building rooftops near Nai Sadak, near Chandreshwar Hata.

According to the DCP, the procession was returning when devotees were attacked with stones from houses, causing commotion, based on the complaint. “Prima facie it appears to be a rumour, as no one has been hit by bricks or stones. We have made proper inspections and scanned CCTV footage and videos and found no evidence corroborating the charges so far,” he stated.

The public, including members of the media, have been urged by police to submit any images or video that could support the assertions and help with the investigation. The official added, “We have made an appeal to people to maintain peace and not pay attention to rumours.” Reserved police troops and cops from adjacent police stations have been stationed in the area as a precaution to avoid any unfortunate events.

“The situation is under control and we are still alert and keeping a close surveillance on the situation. Rumour-mongers will be dealt with sternly. Some video footage is doing the rounds, in which some people are seen fleeing, has fuelled the controversy. However, the authenticity of the video is yet to be verified,” he informed. The matter is under inquiry.