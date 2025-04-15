A major controversy has erupted in Bilaspur’s Guru Ghasidas Central University after over 150 Hindu students alleged they were coerced into offering namaz during an NSS (National Service Scheme) camp, a report published in Organiser said. The students have filed a formal complaint at Koni police station, accusing camp officials of religious coercion, manipulation, and threats of withholding participation certificates.

The incident occurred during a week-long NSS camp (March 26–April 1) in Shivtarai forest. On March 31, Eid-ul-Fitr, the coordinator reportedly invited four Muslim students to pray on stage, then allegedly instructed Hindu students to mimic the namaz. Students claimed it was part of a larger effort to influence their beliefs under the guise of cultural exchange.

Despite objections, they say they were threatened with disciplinary action if they refused. Phones were confiscated, preventing documentation of the incident.

A complaint has been filed against program officer Dr. Basant Kumar, coordinator Dilip Jha, and others. Koni Station House Officer Lakheswar Kewat confirmed a preliminary probe is underway.

The university denied receiving official complaints but has formed a Fact-Finding Committee in response to media reports. “We’re taking the matter seriously,” said media in-charge MN Tripathi.

Allegations of Religious radicalism resurface

This isn’t the first time the university has faced such accusations. In 2022, concerns were raised over the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) allegedly targeting Hindu students for conversion through social media and peer manipulation. Students claimed they were added to MSF WhatsApp groups without consent and lured under the guise of campus assistance.

An unauthorised Instagram page using the university logo also emerged, prompting an internal investigation. Vice Chancellor Prof. Alok Chakrawal warned that unapproved groups misusing the university’s name would face strict action.

With tensions rising, calls are growing for transparency and strict accountability to safeguard campus secularism and student well-being.