1984 anti-Sikh riots: Court records statement of former chief of Delhi Sikh body against then Congress leader Jagdish Tytler

Appearing before special judge Jitendra Singh, GK testified that in 2018 he had received an envelope containing a letter and a pen drive allegedly containing the voice recording of Jagdish Tytler about his role in the riots.

ANI
jagdish tytler
Jagdish Tytler. Image Source: Hindustan Times

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on Friday recorded the statement of former president of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC), Manjeet Singh GK, as a prosecution witness in a 1984-anti Sikh riots case against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler.

Appearing before special judge Jitendra Singh, GK testified that in 2018 he had received an envelope containing a letter and a pen drive allegedly containing the voice recording of Tytler about his role in the riots.

GK said that he had later handed over the letter and the pendrive to the CBI, which was investigating the matter.

Tytler is facing trial in a case of the alleged killing of three Sikhs by a mob in the Pul Bangash area in 1984.

Special CBI Judge Jitendra Singh recorded Manjeet Singh GK’s statement on the questions put to him by CBI public prosecutor Amit Jindal.

He said that the said recording on the pen drive was played in the office of DSGMC. In the said pen drive, there were revelations of the accused Jagdish Tytler about the killing of 100 Sikhs through him.

The other person with the accused Jagdish Tytler in the said audio-video conversation/sting is Ravinder Singh Chauhan, GK said.

He further said that during a meeting, Ravinder Singh Chauhan admitted to the confession/revelation made by Jagdish Tytler in front of him, which were contained in the said pen drive. “I also audio-video recorded my conversation with Ravinder Singh Chauhan in the office of DSGMC”, GK added.

GK further testified that in the year 2008, Surinder Singh Granthi had met GK and said that that there was threats to him from the accused Jagdish Tytler.

GK said that he gave Surinder Singh courage and assured him that he and the whole Sikh community are with him and that he should tell the truth to the CBI and investigating agencies. Consequently, he got his statement recorded before the CBI, but unfortunately, he died before the case reached a logical conclusion.

Defense counsel Anil Kumar Sharma appeared along with Apoorv Sharma and Anuj Sharma.

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

