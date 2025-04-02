Hyderabad: Mohammed Abdul Aslam rapes a 25-year-old German woman on Eid, arrested

In an unfortunate incident, a 25-year-old German woman was allegedly raped by one Mohammed Abdul Aslam on Eid on Monday (31st March) in Mamidipally, Hyderabad. As per reports, the incident came to light after the victim filed a complaint with the police. The accused was arrested by the police on Tuesday evening (1st April).

According to police, the victim and her friend arrived in Hyderabad on 4th March to visit a friend who studied with them in Italy. On the day of the incident, around 6:20 pm, the accused, along with five of his friends who were minors, was roaming in a rented car. He noticed the victim with her friend and greeted them, asking them which places they wanted to visit. The accused then offered them a ride. The accused and his friends took the victim and her friend to different locations for about two hours after first refuelling their car in Chandrayangutta. They clicked pictures and had food.

Aslam threatened and raped the victim

Subsequently, the accused drove them towards Mamidipally in Pahadishareef. On reaching a secluded area, he asked his friends and the victim’s friend to get down and take selfies. He then drove with the victim alone in the car to a location about 100 metres away where he threatened and raped her. After raping her, he drove back to the same spot where the victim’s friend was. As the car slowed down a little, the victim jumped out of the car and reunited with her friend.

“In the car, there were five minor boys who were friends of the accused. All eight of them proceeded further in the car to different locations for a couple of hours, took photos, and had food. At a certain place, the accused asked everyone to get out of the car so that they could go a little ahead to take some photos. Surprisingly, the survivor’s male friend also got down. The accused, with the German woman in the car, drove ahead for about 150 m and sexually assaulted her. It was about 8 pm. After 15-20 minutes, they came back on the same route and the victim got out of the car, seeing her friend. The accused and his friends then fled the scene, “the police said.

Rachakonda Police said that the complaint was filed by Mangalgiri Sharath Chandra Chowdhury, the victim’s friend, who had come to visit in Hyderabad, at at Pahadishareef police station. The police have registered a case under section 64(1) of the BNS and an investigation is going on. The victim was sent for medical examination.

A case was registered under Section 64(1) of BNS and investigation is on. The police arrested Aslam on Tuesday evening. According to the police, Aslam had previously worked as a driver in Dubai but had been unemployed for the past year. On the day of the incident, he rented a Swift Dzire through the Long Drive app, picked up minors from his colony, and was roaming around when he spotted the victim and her friend in Meerpet.