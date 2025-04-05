A private school owner from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, who was absconding, was arrested by police from Kerala for allegedly posting objectionable remarks about Lord Ram on his WhatsApp status. The accused Abhishek Meban owns a private school called Joy School in Jabalpur.

As per reports, Meban posted an objectionable WhatsApp status about Lord Ram a few days ago, in response to an incident in which Christian priests were assaulted for an alleged conversion attempt of around 50 tribal people whom they were taking in a bus. His WhatsApp status read: “Bloody Hindu Ram ke bastard children“. Meban’s WhatsApp status sparked outrage among Hindu organisations, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal, who staged protests on Thursday (1st April). The Hindu organisations demanded Meban’s arrest and submitted a memorandum to the SP’s office in this regard.

It's the status of Akhilesh meban ,owner of Joy school jabalpur.Chief minister mp, should immediately cancel recognition of this school and arrest Akhilesh meban for such act.@CMMadhyaPradesh@UdayPratapSingh @EduMinOfIndia @schooledump pic.twitter.com/gOImiK1Ofv — chetan gharpure (@GharpureChetan) April 1, 2025

Meban has been on the run since the incident. He had switched off his mobile phone to avoid being traced by the police. Several teams of police were on the lookout for him. The police received some input about Meban having boarded a flight to Kochi in Kerala. His location was eventually traced in Kerala when he tried to make a call to a friend. The Madhya Pradesh police coordinated with the Kerala police to locate and arrest him. He was arrested at the Kochi airport by the CISF. Meban is now being brought back to Jabapur by the police team.

Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh: Akhilesh Meban, accused of derogatory remarks against Lord Ram, was arrested at Kochi Airport by CISF



ASP Samar Verma says, "A serious matter came to light on the 1st and the police immediately registered an FIR and began searching for the accused…… pic.twitter.com/c9S0PRegsu — IANS (@ians_india) April 5, 2025

ASP Samar Verma said that Meban was detained at the airport while trying to flee. He said that the police have obtained a transit remand from a court in Kochi to bring Meban to Jabalpur. The police have registered an FIR against Meban under various provisions of the BNS and the IT Act. The police will interrogate him and seize his mobile to procure evidence against him.