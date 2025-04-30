Days after the horrible communal violence in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, which forced the local Hindus to migrate from the area, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to inaugurate a replica of Odisha’s Puri Jagannath temple today (30th April) in the coastal town of Digha in Purba Medinipur district. Banerjee will be integrating the Digha Jagannath Temple on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya in a grand ceremony between 3 pm and 3.10 pm.

The preparations for the inauguration of the temple began days in advance with the commencement of Maha Yajna on 25th April. Yesterday (29th April), Banerjee also took part in the Maha Yajna.

Sharing the pictures of the Maha Yajna, Banerjee wrote on X, “A moment to be cherished for eternity. Today’s Dhwaja Uttolana and Maha Yajna set the tone for tomorrow’s Prana Pratishtha, as the Jagannath Temple in Digha prepares to welcome the Lord of the Universe to His sanctified abode.”

The temple will be open to all religions, say reports

Interestingly, while only Hindus are allowed inside the Puri Jagannath temple in Odisha and rightly so as the temple belongs to the Hindu deity Lord Jagannath, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, it is being said that people of all faiths will be allowed inside the Digha Jagannath temple.

Tanmoy Ghosh, All India Trinamool Congress State General Secretary, wrote on X that the Digha Jagannath temple will be open to people belonging to all religions. “A few glimpses from today – the day before of ‘Darodghatan’, the Grand Inauguration of Jagannath Dham, Digha by Hon’ble CM @MamataOfficial di. This isn’t just a temple, it’s a symbol of UNITY. Open to all, beyond religion. This is Bengal — we believe in humanity and brotherhood”, he posted.

BJP questions TMC on the status of the temple

Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, raised questions regarding the status and management of the Digha Jagannath Temple. He questioned West Bengal Chief Secretary, H.K. Dwivedi, whether it was a temple or a cultural centre. Pointing out that the invitation card for the ceremony referred to the temple as “Jagannath Dham Sanskriti Kendra”, Adhikari said that he would attend the inauguration ceremony only after his concerns were addressed. He added that the documents of the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation mention that “Jagannath Dham Sanskriti Kendra” has been built at Digha.

“The tender documents of West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (WBHIDCO) reveal that “Jagannath Dham Sanskriti Kendra” has been built at Digha. You are inviting me to attend the ‘Prana Pratistha’ Ceremony. Will you clarify whether “Jagannath Dham Sanskriti Kendra” (cultural centre) is being inaugurated or Jagannath Temple is being inaugurated? You must reprint the Invitation Card with proper clarity. You can also send me a reply clarifying whether HIDCO has built a Temple or a Cultural Centre, “Adhikari wrote on X.

Adhikari pointed out that if WBHIDCO is to be responsible for the management of the Digha Jagannath Temple, then why was the name of WBHIDCO’s chairman, Firhad Hakim, not printed on the invitation card? “You are extending an invitation as the Vice Chairman of WBHIDCO. So HIDCO (being the custodian) will be responsible for the maintenance, management and upkeep of the “Jagannath Dham Sanskriti Kendra” or Jagannath Temple. Who is the Chairman of WBHIDCO? The HIDCO Website reveals that Janab Firhad Hakim is the Chairman. I have annexed the screenshot of the HIDCO website, taken this morning, along with the link. Why isn’t his name printed on the Invitation Card? Can you specify what association is Janab Firhad Hakim Sahib going to have with the “Jagannath Dham Sanskriti Kendra” or Jagannath Temple? There were murmurs in some media reports a few months earlier that Firhad Hakim was removed unceremoniously as the HIDCO Chairman. If so, who is the current Chairman, and why is Firhad Hakim’s name still mentioned as the HIDCO Chairman?”

The BJP MLA raised some pertinent questions regarding the management of the donations that will be made by the devotees and the possibility of the appointment of non-Hindus in the management of the temple. “What will happen to the donations made by the devotees in future? Will it be considered as ‘Temple property’ or HIDCO’s source of income from the Cultural Centre? Who will appoint the workers at the site? Will Non-Hindus be appointed? Since the WB Govt or HIDCO (a Public Sector Understanding Firm) is the controller of the site, can it differentiate while appointing someone on the basis of religion?” Adhikari questioned.

The temple architecture

The Digha Jagannath Temple is made of pink sandstone from Rajasthan and is built in the Kalinga architectural style. Its design is inspired by the Puri Jagannath Temple, having similar architectural features like the Singhadwar, Byaghradwar, Hastidwar and Ashwadwar. The construction of the temple spread across 20 acres, started in 2022. The cost of construction of the temple, which is around ₹250 crore, is borne by the state government.