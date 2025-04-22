The Hindu community in Murshidiabad has been subjected to unspeakable atrocities by violent Muslim mobs. Hindu families have lost their homes and livelihoods.

Their water tanks have been poisoned and they have been subjected to both rape and death threats. Haragobindo Das and his son Chandan were hacked to death by their Muslim neighbours.

The Hindus, fearing for the safety and security of their families, had to flee to the neighbouring Malda district.

Here are 10 more videos (besides the 12 video testimonials covered by OpIndia) that capture the horror of Murshidabad.

While speaking to Panchjanya, a woman identified as Mamata Ghosh recounted, “They told me that they will forcibly make me a Muslim. They threatened to rape me and erase my sindoor (vermilion powder used by Hindu women)”

“They (Muslims) told me that we will remove the existence of India and turn this place into Bangladesh…They made it clear that they do not want Hindus here,” she emphasised.

बंगाल के हिन्दुओं की दशा देखिए!



एक भी हिन्दू को हम बंगाल में यहां नहीं रहने देंगे..



मुसलमान बन जाओ वरना घर खत्म कर दूंगा।



बंगाल को बांग्लादेश बना देंगे, इस्लाम कबूल कर लो।



इस मां का और इनकी नवजात बच्ची का क्या दोष था!



: ममता घोष, मुर्शिदाबाद दंगा पीड़ित pic.twitter.com/ZyXT3pcl9h — Panchjanya (@epanchjanya) April 19, 2025

Another Hindu woman has narrated how she was given a choice between being raped and protecting the lives of her children and husband.

“Get raped by us (Muslims), we will spare your husbands and children,” the victim recounted the threats issued to Hindu women in Murshidabad.

She added, “This is our situation. What else do I tell you? How can we return home under such circumstances? And where else will we go?”

The same allegations were made by another Hindu woman, who narrated, “They (Muslims) told us to give our izzat (dignity) and protect the lives of our husband and children”

A Hindu teacher in Samserganj in Murshidabad narrated how some of his Muslim students were part of the violent mob that laid siege to his house.

“My house was gheraoed by 100-150 people. I was shocked to see some of my own students were part of the mob that came to attack me. They were armed with weapons,” the teacher narrated to Zee24 Ghanta.

“If we remained here, then, we would have been dead. They looted everything, gold, money and other valuables. They even burnt my SSC books. How will I prepare now?” he added.

"I taught them to be human beings.

We ate food from the same plate."



"But I saw some of my students in the crowd who came to destroy my house.



They came with weapons. They burned my books.

I can't believe this "….



Said a Hindu TEACHER in Murshidabad.. pic.twitter.com/fNO88SJxsd — Shamindu Mukherjee (@Sham_Bharat) April 18, 2025

“Muslims burnt down our homes. There is nothing left. I am forced to wear the same clothes,” a Hindu youth who lost everything in the Murshidabad carnage told ‘The Rajdharma’ news channel.

The victim is now separated from his family of 7 members. He narrated that the carnage began in the afternoon of 11th April and continued till 12th April.

“They were raising Islamic chants and specifically burning the house of the Hindus. The attackers were not outsiders but Muslims from our neighbourhood,” he informed.

“We will always be fearful to return because these Muslims live in our vicinity. Everyone is living in fear,” the Hindu youth added. He has a pregnant wife who also had to leave behind her home.

पश्चिम बंगाल में जैसे-जैसे पत्रकार ग्राउंड जीरो पर जा रहे हैं दंगों की एक से एक भयावाह खबरें सामने आ रही हैं



इस हिन्दू भाई के मुस्लिम पड़ोसी ने ही उसके घर में आग लगा दी, जिससे उसे अपनी जान बचाने के लिए अपनी गर्भवती पत्नी के साथ भागना पड़ा. pic.twitter.com/gyYBdARLRw — 🇮🇳Jitendra pratap singh🇮🇳 (@jpsin1) April 19, 2025

“I had no option but to hand over my hard-earned money to them to save our lives,” a Hindu woman from riot-torn Murshidabad narrated.

“I had got ₹7 lakhs by selling land. I had about ₹4 lakhs. We had to hand over everything. I had about 4 bhori gold (~46 gram) and to give that up too,” she lamented.

The victim narrated that her husband was held hostage by the mob. She informed that the Muslims threatened to kill her husband, if she did not hand over her money, gold and other valuable items.

“My husband is more important to me. So I gave them everything to save his life…They have destroyed everything, including my house, ” the Hindu woman emphasised.

₹7 lakhs had been saved for their daughter’s wedding, and ₹4 lakhs for medical treatment. The husband was held hostage while all the money and gold jewellery in the house were looted. They were asked, “Do you want your husband or your money?”



Their entire home was then set on… pic.twitter.com/HFUbCZVp8g — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 21, 2025

An elderly Hindu woman named Chanchala Ghosh told Jist News that her kirana store, where she sold groceries and other essential items, was looted by Muslims.

“I had shut the shop during the afternoon. They broke into the shop and looted everything. There is nothing much left here,” she informed.

Ghosh added, “They wanted to slaughter us, chase us with sticks and pelt stones at us. They lobbed gas bombs at us. We had to cover our faces to prevent our eyes from burning.”

“We want Presidential rule here or a camp of central forces. Else, we will not survive here. We do not have Faith in our local administration. There is a thana in the vicinity, but they did not do anything to stop the carnage that lasted for 4 hours,” the victim concluded.

Jist News shared disturbing visuals of the kirana store, which was vandalised by Muslim mobs.

More Horrors of Murshidabad violence are revealed as YouTubers go on ground to bring us the actual shocking revelations by hindu victims! pic.twitter.com/JFNSGCHZEl — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) April 21, 2025

“We do not want to go home. We will not be able to survive there,” narrated a Hindu woman who fled Dhuliyan in Murshidabad to reach Par Lalpur in Malda.

“Muslims will not allow us to live there. They have put knives to our throats. They had bombs and petrol in their bags. They were armed with weapons,” she added.

“They (Muslims) pulled the hair of Hindu women, held their hands forcibly…What did the Hindu women do to deserve this? Hindu men do not do this to Muslim women. Why are Muslim men doing it to Hindu men?” the woman asked.

🚨 A victim of Murshidabad violence says, — "We won’t return home."



"Muslims threaten us with knives, bombs, and weapons. They drag our girls by hair, touch us inappropriately."



"Only BSF can save us now." pic.twitter.com/6Fr95kWipW — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) April 16, 2025

A helpless Hindu woman from Murshidabad narrated her ordeal to the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar.

With folded hands, the victim recounted, “We pleaded with them (Muslims) to leave us and our house. We told that we are extremely poor people.”

While breaking down in tears, she said, “When we told them about our situation, they (Muslims) told us to hand over our girls to them. They told us they were there for the girls.”

A young Hindu girl from Dhuliyan in Murshidabad stated, “The situation in the area is extremely bad. There is an atmosphere of fear. We want peace and security. We need a solution for the situation that has arisen here. We do not want a repeat of this situation.”

She further added, “We want permanent deployment of central forces here. The ADG of BSF has come here and taken note of the damage caused here. He informed that BSF will be here for 1 month, but could not confirm about future deployment.”

ये बिटिया मुर्शिदाबाद के धूलियाँ से हैं जहाँ हिंसा हुई और सैकड़ों परिवारों को पलायन के लिए विवश होना पड़ा। वो बता रही है कि केंद्रीय बलों के आने के बाद ही हिंसा और हमले रुके। यानी बंगाल पुलिस और प्रशासन मूक दर्शक बना रहा उस दौरान। आप कैसे ऐसी व्यवस्था से अपेक्षा कर सकते हैं कि वो… pic.twitter.com/fA1YszLJg1 — Omkar Chaudhary (@omkarchaudhary) April 15, 2025

Another Hindu man from Murshidabad narrated, “We talk about State-sponsored terrorism. What has happened here is State-sponsored mayhem. The police station is just 200 metres away. For 3 hours that day, they (Muslims) unleashed mayhem here. We are not safe here. The State (Mamata government) wanted these buildings to be looted and people (Hindus) to be oppressed.”

मुर्शिदाबाद के हिंदुओं का आरोप है कि यहां जो कुछ हुआ वह स्टेट स्पॉन्सर्ड तांडव था। पुलिस का दूर दूर तक पता नहीं था।

दंगाइयों को लूटने, आग लगाने और मारने की पूरी छूट दी गई थी।

pic.twitter.com/3J8eXHTICF — Riniti Chatterjee Pandey (@IRinitiPandey) April 19, 2025

It is worth noting that under the Trinamool Congress Party’s rule, West Bengal has witnessed a deteriorating law and order situation.

Mamata Banerjee’s government has been unsuccessful in containing the escalating violence against the Hindu community.

Her appeasement politics have emboldened radical Muslims to the extent that they do not fear orchestrating violence, vandalism and arson against Hindus living in West Bengal.