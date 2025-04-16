Islamic Fulani terrorists killed dozens of Christians in Nigeria late Sunday night. On Monday (14th April), the Nigerian President Bola Tinubu said that around 40 members of a Christian farming community in the country’s north-central part were gunned down by Islamic terrorists. President Tinubu is also reported to have ordered an investigation into the late Sunday night attacks on the Zike community. Some reports say that over 60 Christians were killed in the attack carried out by Islamic terrorists on Palm Sunday at Bassa, Plateau State.

“I have instructed security agencies to thoroughly investigate this crisis and identify those responsible for orchestrating these violent acts,” Tinubu said.

“Over 60 Christians Slaughtered By Muslim Fulani Herdsmen Terrorists in Nigeria In what is being called a genocide, according to the Christian Daily International-Morning Star News. Where is the Global Outrage?”.-CBS New International Reports On The Ongoing Killings And Attacks… pic.twitter.com/ah8cze7YtY — Somto Okonkwo (@General_Somto) April 15, 2025

As per Amnesty International, the victims included children and the elderly, and they were taken by surprise and could not flee from the gunmen.

Reports say that in addition to those killed, several people have suffered injuries, while some are missing. Apart from the shooting, more than 300 homes were also destroyed by the attackers, leaving more than 3,000 people displaced. This latest attack brings the death toll to around 113 people who have been killed in an ongoing spate of attacks in Plateau State since March.

Andy Yakubu, a local resident and eyewitness, said that during the attack, the Islamic terrorists destroyed and looted homes in the Zike community, located in the Bassa area of Plateau state, NPR reported.

Earlier this month, it was reported that over 60 Christians were killed by Fulani jihadis on 2nd-3rd April in Nigeria’s Plateau state. Plateau state Gov. Caleb Mutfwang reportedly called Fulani attacks genocide.

A local Christian community leader Maren Aradong had said that the attacks were carried out against seven Christian communities in Bokkos County, including Hurti village, where more than 40 Christians were killed. “More than 1,000 Christians were displaced [in Hurti] during the attacks, and 383 houses were destroyed by these bandits. These attacks began on Wednesday, 2 April, at about 3 p.m., when these armed Muslim Fulani herdsmen invaded our communities in large numbers; they came on motorcycles and attacked us,” Aradong informed Christian Daily International-Morning Star News.

While the Christian community perpetually lives under the threat of Islamic terrorism, the attacks against them increase during the farming season.