Updated:

Pahalgam terror attack: Zip-line operator chants ‘Allahu Akbar’ thrice as terrorists start firing bullets, pushes a tourist for the ride regardless, watch new video

A new video of a zip-line operator chanting "Allahu Akbar" with his eyes cast where the gunshots erupted had gone viral on the internet. The video was captured by a tourist, identified as Rishi Bhatt later, who was pushed for the ride by the operator even as terrorists underneath wreaked havoc, slaughtering innocent people.

OpIndia Staff
Allahu Akbar Pahalgam terror attack
The zip-line operator (right) nonchalantly chants "Allahu Akbar" with his eyes cast on the side from where the firing erupted

A new video has emerged that allegedly shows locals involved in the Pahalgam terror attack. In the video, a zip-line operator pushes a tourist, identified as Rishi Bhatt, to take the ride while nonchalantly chanting “Allahu Akbar,” all amid the sound of gunfire in the background.

The video was recorded by the tourist himself as he sought to capture a breath-taking zip-line experience in the vast expanse of Baisaran meadows, unbeknownst of the terror attack underway. As the tourist preps himself for the ride, one can hear bullets being fired in the background. At the precise moment, the zipline operator casts his eyes in the direction from where the bullets were fired and chants “Allahu Akbar”, pushing the tourist for the ride regardless instead of unhooking him and asking him to run for his life.

“Allahu Akbar”, the operator chants thrice as he pushes Bhatt for the ride. The sounds of bullets could be heard as Bhatt begins his zip-line ride, with some people seen running for cover and falling on the ground after receiving bullets.

On April 22, 2025, tragedy struck the serene Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, Anantnag district, when terror unfurled its darkest face. Five heavily armed militants, wielding M4 carbines and AK-47s, stormed an area popular with tourists, transforming a landscape of breathtaking beauty into a site of unspeakable horror. In a chilling display of brutality, the attackers reportedly forced victims to recite Islamic verses, coldly singling out non-Muslims before opening fire. Twenty-six lives were lost that day — including 25 Indian nationals, one Nepalese tourist, and a courageous local Muslim pony operator who tried to shield others — while more than 20 others were left injured and scarred forever.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a known proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, initially rushed to claim responsibility for the massacre, citing opposition to the Indian government’s policies encouraging non-Kashmiris to settle in the valley. However, in a twist that raised eyebrows, TRF hastily retracted its statement, blaming a supposed communication lapse. Investigations by Indian authorities unearthed damning digital evidence linking the attackers to operatives in Muzaffarabad and Karachi. As tensions soared, sketches of three suspects were made public and a nationwide bounty hunt was launched, sending a clear message that India would leave no stone unturned.

In the aftermath, India responded with decisive force. The government suspended the historic Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, closed land borders, and expelled Pakistani diplomats — bold moves that signaled a major diplomatic freeze. Pakistan, predictably, retaliated by halting visas for Indian nationals and sealing its airspace. Skirmishes flared along the volatile Line of Control, and global powers quickly condemned the attack, urging both nations to exercise restraint. Yet, amid the international appeals for peace, the blood spilled in Pahalgam served as a grim reminder of the fragile realities of the region, and of the steep price innocent people continue to pay.

