Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the Tamil Nadu government to launch medical education in Tamil language. Addressing the gathering at Rameshwaram after inaugurating Pamban bridge, the PM said that many states have already started medical education in regional language, and Tamil Nadu govt also should do the same so that students who have not studied English can become doctors.

The Prime Minister said, ‘Many states across the country have started medical education in regional languages. Now, even the poorest mother’s son or daughter, who hasn’t studied English, can become a doctor.’ Urging Tamil Nadu govt to start medical education in Tamil, he said, “I urge the Tamil Nadu government to start medical courses in Tamil so that every child, no matter their background, can become a doctor.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Rameshwaram on Sunday morning from Sri Lanka and inaugurated the New Pambam Bridge, which includes India’s vertical sea lift bridge. He mentioned how the new Pamban bridge is connecting “thousands of year old” Rameswaram city to a modern architectural marvel

He also flagged off the first train traversing the New Pamban Bridge. Earlier PM Modi offered prayers at the Ramanathaswamy Temple.

Several states have initiated medical education in regional languages, particularly Hindi. Madhya Pradesh pioneered this initiative in 2022 by introducing MBBS courses in Hindi. After that, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have launched or announced plans to launch MBBS courses in Hindi.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) now allows teaching, learning, and assessment in MBBS courses to be carried out using a bilingual mode, along with English. This includes the following regional languages: Assamese, Bangla, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The push for medical education in regional languages is driven by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasizes the importance of the mother tongue in education. The aim is to help students from non-English medium backgrounds better understand medical concepts and potentially improve doctor-patient communication in their local areas.

Some digital learning platforms like MedLern have already started offering medical courses and textbook aids in multiple Indian regional languages for healthcare professionals.