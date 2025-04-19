Saturday, April 19, 2025
PM Modi’s Saudi visit to focus on regional and global issues including situation in West Asia, Israel-Palestine conflict, threat to maritime security from Houthis: MEA

The visit will be PM Modi's third to the Kingdom, and his first in his third term as Prime Minister.

ANI

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia would provide an important opportunity to discuss pressing regional and global developments, including the situation in West Asia, the Israel-Palestine conflict, and the threat to maritime security posed by Houthi attacks.

Misri was addressing a special press briefing organised by the Ministry of External Affairs ahead of the April 22-23 visit.

“This is a very important opportunity to compare notes on several issues of mutual concern in the related to the regional situation as well as the global developments and what you have referred to the attacks by the Houthis with regard to shipping and navigation, etc, is obviously something that India has been closely monitoring as well and also watching with some concern,” Misri said.

“The developments in the region, including, most recently we have obviously great concerns about freedom of navigation, the safety and security of our vessels and sea,” he added, referring to the strategic significance of the Red Sea and nearby waterways amid growing instability,” he added.

During the briefing, Misri said the evolving situation in West Asia, especially the Israel-Palestine conflict, would also feature prominently in the bilateral discussions.

“For discussions on the situation, about on West Asia, the current state of affairs between Israel and Palestine, and obviously on that front, also, we’ve seen developments of some concern. Saudi Arabia plays a very important role in addressing this issue,” he said.

“India has remained involved with all the principal actors in this issue. We’ve met with and discussed with leadership, both from Palestine as well as Israel, as also regional leaders, whether it be from Jordan, Egypt and indeed, Saudi Arabia as well, and given the multiple initiatives that are underway in the region right now, whether it is trying to settle the situation with regard to release of hostages or about the facilitation of humanitarian assistance or a ceasefire, in some ways, these are interlinked issues,” Misri stated.

“So I think this is going to make for a very interesting and rich discussion between the two sides, between the two leaders,” he said, referring to Prime Minister Modi and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The visit will be PM Modi’s third to the Kingdom, and his first in his third term as Prime Minister.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

