Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed a 21-point Action Plan covering different aspects of cooperation among the BIMSTEC nations at the 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, Thailand today. The action plan focuses on strengthening business ties, harnessing the potential of the IT sector, and collaborating on disaster management, particularly in light of the recent earthquakes in Myanmar and Thailand. Modi also stressed the need for joint efforts in space exploration, bolstering security, and empowering youth to lead the future of BIMSTEC.

He remarked to boost business across BIMSTEC nations and harness the rich potential of the IT sector. PM Modi emphasized to work in the world of space and strengthen the security apparatus. Urging to collectively energise BIMSTEC and underlining the role of youth who will take the lead, he expressed hope that the cultural linkages will further bring the BIMSTEC nations closer.

In a thread post on X, PM Modi posted the 21 points of the action plan he has proposed. He wrote, “BIMSTEC is an important forum to further global good. It is imperative we strengthen it and deepen our engagement. In this context, I proposed a 21-point Action Plan covering different aspects of our cooperation.”

BIMSTEC is an important forum to further global good. It is imperative we strengthen it and deepen our engagement. In this context, I proposed a 21-point Action Plan covering different aspects of our cooperation. pic.twitter.com/6lsTbLwAGc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2025

The 21-point Action Plan spans multiple sectors, including business, IT, disaster management, security, space, training, capacity building, energy, youth engagement, connectivity, and culture. It reflects a comprehensive approach to strengthen BIMSTEC cooperation, with India taking a leadership role by hosting several initiatives, establishing centers of excellence, and promoting regional integration through trade, technology, and cultural exchange.

Here are the 21 points of the action proposed by PM Narendra Modi:

Business

Establishment of BIMSTEC Chamber of Commerce

To foster stronger business-to-business (B2B) ties among BIMSTEC nations. Organization of BIMSTEC Business Summit every year

To provide a platform for entrepreneurs and governments to align on trade priorities. A feasibility study on the possibilities of trade in local currency in the BIMSTEC region

To explore reducing dependency on global currencies like the US dollar and promote regional financial autonomy.

IT

A pilot study to understand the needs of BIMSTEC countries to share the experience of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI)

To assess the specific requirements of member nations for implementing DPI. Connectivity between India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and payment systems in the BIMSTEC region

To enable seamless, real-time, low-cost, and secure cross-border payments, boosting tourism, business, and remittances.

Mitigation and Disaster Management

Establishing the BIMSTEC Centre of Excellence for Disaster Management in India

To collaborate on disaster preparedness, relief, and rehabilitation. The fourth joint exercises between BIMSTEC Disaster Management Authorities will be held in India this year

To enhance regional cooperation in disaster response and management.

Security and Space

Holding the first meeting of the Home Ministers’ Mechanism in India

To strengthen cooperation in combating cybercrime, cybersecurity threats, terrorism, and drug and human trafficking. Setting up ground stations for manpower training for BIMSTEC countries, manufacturing and launching of Nano Satellites, and use of remote sensing data

To advance space technology collaboration and enhance regional security through technological innovation.

Training and Capacity Building

BODHI, i.e., BIMSTEC for Organized Development of Human resource infrastructure initiative

Under this, 300 youth from BIMSTEC countries will be trained in India every year. Scholarships to BIMSTEC students in the Forestry Research Institute of India and Naland University

To promote educational opportunities in forestry and other academic fields. Training programme every year for young diplomats from BIMSTEC countries

To build diplomatic capacity and foster regional understanding. Tata Memorial Centre will support training and capacity building in cancer care in BIMSTEC countries

To enhance healthcare capabilities in cancer treatment and research. Establishment of Centre of Excellence for research and dissemination in traditional medicine and Centre of Excellence in India for exchange of knowledge and best practices, research, and capacity building for the benefit of farmers

To promote traditional medicine and agricultural innovation through research and knowledge sharing.

Energy and Youth Engagement

The BIMSTEC Energy Centre in Bengaluru has started working

To coordinate energy-related initiatives and train youth in the energy sector. Faster work on electric grid interconnection

To enhance energy security through regional grid connectivity, aligning with initiatives like ‘One World, One Sun, One Grid’. BIMSTEC Young Leaders’ Summit will be held this year, and the BIMSTEC Hackathon and Young Professional Visitors programme will be launched

To engage youth in leadership, innovation, and professional development. To hold the BIMSTEC Athletics Meet in India this year

To promote youth engagement through sports. Hosting the first BIMSTEC Games in 2027

To further youth interaction and regional unity through a major sporting event.

Connectivity and Culture