Following the death of the Pope, the Vatican will enter a nine-day mourning period known as the Novendiale, an ancient Roman tradition that continues to this day. During this time, preparations will begin for the election of the next Pontiff. After the mourning period, the Cardinals will be called into Conclave to elect the next Vicar of Christ.

Among the 135 cardinals currently eligible to vote in the Papal conclave, four are from India. These include Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrao, Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, Cardinal Anthony Poola, and Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad.

Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad (51), Cardinal-Deacon of S. Antonio di Padova a Circonvallazione Appia, and Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue. Cardinal Filipe Neri Antonio Sebastiao do Rosario Ferrao (72), Metropolitan Archbishop of Goa and Daman (India), President of Conference of Catholic Bishops of India and President of Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences. Cardinal Anthony Poola (63), Metropolitan Archbishop of Hyderabad (India). Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Thottunkal, Major Archbishop of Trivandrum of the Syro-Malankara (India) and President of the Synod of the Syro-Malankara Church.

As of April 19, there are 252 cardinals, out of whom 135 are eligible to vote in a conclave to elect a new pope.

The colour of the smoke rising from the Sistine Chapel chimney serves as a traditional signal during the papal conclave. Black smoke means the cardinals have not yet selected a new Pope, while white smoke indicates that a new Pope has been elected.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron mourned the death of Pope Francis. In a post on X, he wrote, “From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest. May it unite people with each other and with nature. May this hope continually revive beyond him. My wife and I send our thoughts to all Catholics and to the grieving world.”

De Buenos Aires à Rome, le Pape François voulait que l’Église apporte la joie et l’espoir aux plus pauvres. Qu’elle unisse les Hommes entre eux et avec la nature. Puisse cette espérance ressusciter sans cesse au-delà de lui.



À tous les Catholiques,… pic.twitter.com/oFKBJwaweH — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 21, 2025

Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, also shared a post on X and wrote, “Europe mourns the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. His contagious smile captured millions of people’s hearts across the globe. ‘The People’s Pope’ will be remembered for his love for life, hope for peace, compassion for equality & social justice. May he rest in peace.”

Europe mourns the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis.



His contagious smile captured millions of people’s hearts across the globe.



‘The People’s Pope’ will be remembered for his love for life, hope for peace, compassion for equality & social justice.



May he rest in peace 🇪🇺🇻🇦 pic.twitter.com/LsqYREynVP — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) April 21, 2025

The Pope passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta, according to a statement from the Vatican.

At 9:45 AM on Easter Monday, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, spoke these words at the Casa Santa Marta. “Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow, I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.”

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as Jorge Mario Bergoglio, he was ordained a Catholic priest in 1969. Following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI on February 28, 2013, a papal conclave elected Cardinal Bergoglio as his successor on March 13. He chose Francis as his papal name in honour of Saint Francis of Assisi.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)