West Bengal has been witnessing instances of violence in different areas since the passing of the Waqf Act in the Parliament. The protesters seem to have been emboldened after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee openly rejected the Waqf Act and assured the Muslims in her state that her government would protect Waqf properties. After incidents of violence by Muslim demonstrators were reported from Murshidabad, Nadia and Malda, similar instances have come to light from Santragachi and Kolkata.

BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya shared videos allegedly related to two separate instances of violence that took place in Santragachi and Kolkata. In one video shared by Malviya on X, a bus driver can be seen removing a saffron flag from his vehicle. Malviya claimed that the bus driver was forced by Islamist protestors to remove the saffron flag from his vehicle. The bus driver is surrounded by a mass of Muslim demonstrators protesting against the Waqf Act. A few police personnel can also be seen standing there as the Muslim demonstrators shout and cheer while the man removes the saffron flag.

According to Malviya, the incident shown in the video happened in Kolkata. “Saffron is not just a color—it represents both existence and resistance. It was worn with pride by Swami Vivekananda, Swami Pranabananda, and countless other saints who devoted their lives to serving humanity. On our national flag, it stands for courage and sacrifice. Yet a disturbing incident has come to light in Kolkata. A bus driver, simply doing his job ferrying passengers, was reportedly forced to take down a saffron flag, pressured by Islamists, and all in the presence of the police. Has it become a crime to be a Hindu in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee?” Malviya wrote on X, sharing the video.

In the other video shared by Malviya, some Muslim men wearing skull caps can be seen vandalising a car with a Hindu religious symbol. The incident is said to have happened in Santragachi, as claimed by Malviya. In this video, some policemen can be seen making unsuccessful attempts to control the attackers.

“Take a look at what’s happening in Santragachi, West Bengal—cars belonging to Hindus are being vandalised under the pretext of Waqf protests. Shockingly, police officers are present at the scene but remain passive observers. Vehicles with Mahadev stickers are being specifically targeted, even kicked. All of this is unfolding under Mamata Banerjee’s leadership,” wrote Malviya, calling out the Mamata government.

However, the report cited by Malviya claimed that the vehicle was vandalised after a gun was pointed towards the protestors.