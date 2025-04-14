OpIndia is hiring! click to know more
Monday, April 14, 2025
West Bengal: Muslims attack two Sadhus with sharp weapons, victims were performing rituals for Charak Puja

"They returned after 5-7 minutes and were armed with weapons. They attacked us severely. They brought in more people and continued their brutal attack. There were more than 8-10 Muslims," the Sadhu added.

Hindu Sadhu Manik Sarkar who was attacked in Siliguri

On Saturday (12th April), a group of Muslim men attacked 2 Sadhus in Siliguri city of West Bengal. The development comes amid the ongoing Muslim onslaught on Hindus in the Murshidabad district of the State.

According to a report by Republic Bangla, the victims were attacked when they were performing rituals for Charak Puja. They have now been admitted to a hospital in Siliguri. One of the Sadhus was identified as Manik Sarkar.

One of the Sadhus, identified as Manik Sarkar, told Republic Bangla, “Muslims attacked us. 5 of us were sitting by the river bank and performing rituals. They first threw a bottle of alcohol and then a bottle of us at us. We taught them a lesson, following which they left the scene.”

Sarkar added, “They returned after 5-7 minutes and were armed with weapons. They attacked us severely. They brought in more people and continued their brutal attack. There were more than 8-10 Muslims. “

On being asked whether he was attacked for performing Charak Puja rituals, the victim said, “It is quite possible.”

While speaking about the matter, BJP MLA from Siliguri Shankar Ghosh said, “This incident proves that it is a sin to be born as a Hindu in West Bengal. If you are a Hindu, then, you have to be prepared to be assaulted.

“Mamata Banerjee’s government has created such an environment here that being born a Hindu here appears to be a sin,” he concluded.

