Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Sambhal violence: Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rahman Barq appears in police station with 10 lawyers – Jama Masjid’s chief had called him ‘conspirator’ of the violence

Masjid Committee's head Zafar Ali had taken Barq's name in the interrogation after his arrest, after which the SIT's focus shifted to the Samajwadi MP.

OpIndia Staff
Sambhal: SP leader Zia Ur Rehman Barq charged with electricity theft, fined Rs 1.9 crores, FIR filed
SP leader Zia Ur Rehman Barq (India TV)

Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rahman Barq appeared at the police station in Sambhal after being summoned over his alleged connection to the Sambhal violence, he had brought 10 lawyers with him as the SIT team interrogated him for two and a half hours. Notably, the head of the Jama Masjid had called him the ‘conspirator’ of Sambhal violence that erupted in the city last year.

The SIT team is investigating the case of violence that broke out during the survey of Jama Masjid in Sambhal in November 2024. In relation to this violence, on Tuesday (April 8, 2025), the SIT interrogated Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rahman Barq for about two and a half hours.

It was a heated atmosphere inside the police station during the interrogation, as if layers of violence were being revealed with every question. Masjid Committee’s head Zafar Ali had taken Barq’s name in the interrogation after his arrest, after which the SIT’s focus shifted to the Samajwadi MP.

According to reports, at 11 am, Barq reached Nakhasa police station in Sambhal with his ‘army’ of 10 lawyers. While coming out, Barq said, “This is a matter of investigation, what should I say on this?” Barq said that he has answered all the questions asked by the SIT.

SIT in-charge Kuldeep Kumar said, “Barq was called in connection with the violence of 24th November 2024. He was questioned for two and a half to three hours and his statement was recorded. If needed, we will call him again.”

According to the information, Barq had to face many sharp questions during interrogation. Questions like “Did he incite the crowd?”, “Did he conspire with Zafar Ali?”, “How did a crowd of 700-800 people suddenly gather during the survey?”. It is clearly written in the FIR that Suhail Iqbal incited the crowd and said, “MP Barq is with us, fulfill your intentions.” After this, stone pelting and firing started. One bullet hit the CO directly in the leg.

Before reaching the police station, Barq said, “I believe in the law and the constitution. I have faith in the judiciary. Today I was not well. My doctor has advised me to rest, but despite this I am going to the police station so that the police administration does not feel that I am not cooperating in the investigation.”

Earlier, Zafar Ali had told the SIT that Barq had talked to him on the phone on the night of 23rd November. The police charge sheet says that both of them together conspired for violence. Barq’s name is now linked not just with the violence but also with the illegal construction of his house. The survey has been done of his house, several notices have been issued, a fine of Rs 500 has also been imposed, but Barq kept avoiding giving answers. Whatever the truth may be, the residents of Sambhal are still living in fear after the violence.

