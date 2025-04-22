Lady Don of Seelampur, Delhi, Zikra, who was arrested in the murder case of Hindu boy Kunal, is now trying to escape responsibility in the murder. She has denied any involvement in the murder. Zikra claims that she is being falsely implicated. Meanwhile, the court has now sent her to 14 days of judicial custody.

While being taken to court, the dreaded don said, “I did not kill Kunal. I am being unnecessarily implicated.” Zikra’s brother Sahil has also been sent to two days of police remand. The police will now question Sahil about Kunal’s murder. Sahil is the main accused in this murder.

#WATCH | Delhi's Seelampur Murder Case | "I did not kill Kunal. I am being framed unnecessarily," says 'Lady don' Zikra, who was arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Delhi's Seelampur area pic.twitter.com/JLthIJxGL8 — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2025

Delhi Police has so far arrested nine people, including two minors, in connection with Hindu youth Kunal’s murder in Seelampur area of Delhi. Those detained include 18-year-old Sahil, who has been identified as the main accused. Officials revealed that several suspects were trying to flee to Nepal via Uttarakhand but were nabbed at the border.

After Zikra’s denial and the arrest of nine people in the case, the police have now started further investigation to unearth the real motive behind the murder and the full truth about Zikra’s involvement. It is also known that Zikra has a two-year-old child and she reportedly lives separately from her husband.

She was earlier arrested under the Arms Act for posting a video on social media brandishing a weapon. It is worth noting that on April 16, 2025, Kunal, who had gone out of the house to get milk, was stabbed to death. After this, there were many protests in Seelampur against the brutal murder.

People had said that it is difficult for Hindus to live here. Now investigation and action is going on in this matter. During police interrogation, Zikra had told that her brother Sahil was attacked during Diwali. Kunal was murdered to avenge this attack.