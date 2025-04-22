Tuesday, April 22, 2025
News Reports
Updated:

Hindu boy Kunal’s murder in Seelampur: Delhi Police arrest 9 people as they were fleeing to Nepal via Uttarakhand, Lady don Zikra denies involvement

Officials revealed that several suspects were trying to flee to Nepal via Uttarakhand but were nabbed at the border.

OpIndia Staff
Lady Don Ziqra (image via X)

Lady Don of Seelampur, Delhi, Zikra, who was arrested in the murder case of Hindu boy Kunal, is now trying to escape responsibility in the murder. She has denied any involvement in the murder. Zikra claims that she is being falsely implicated. Meanwhile, the court has now sent her to 14 days of judicial custody.

While being taken to court, the dreaded don said, “I did not kill Kunal. I am being unnecessarily implicated.” Zikra’s brother Sahil has also been sent to two days of police remand. The police will now question Sahil about Kunal’s murder. Sahil is the main accused in this murder.

Delhi Police has so far arrested nine people, including two minors, in connection with Hindu youth Kunal’s murder in Seelampur area of Delhi. Those detained include 18-year-old Sahil, who has been identified as the main accused. Officials revealed that several suspects were trying to flee to Nepal via Uttarakhand but were nabbed at the border.

After Zikra’s denial and the arrest of nine people in the case, the police have now started further investigation to unearth the real motive behind the murder and the full truth about Zikra’s involvement. It is also known that Zikra has a two-year-old child and she reportedly lives separately from her husband.

She was earlier arrested under the Arms Act for posting a video on social media brandishing a weapon. It is worth noting that on April 16, 2025, Kunal, who had gone out of the house to get milk, was stabbed to death. After this, there were many protests in Seelampur against the brutal murder.

People had said that it is difficult for Hindus to live here. Now investigation and action is going on in this matter. During police interrogation, Zikra had told that her brother Sahil was attacked during Diwali. Kunal was murdered to avenge this attack.

Opinions

Dear Leftist media, Judges are not beyond criticism, stop issuing Fatwas against Vice President Dhankhar for raising legitimate questions on the judiciary

Shraddha Pandey -
In this vein, The Leaflet, a leftist propaganda outlet run by senior advocate Indira Jaising, published an article on 20th April 2025, attacking VP Dhankhar for criticising what he deemed judicial overreach. The Leaflet suggested that Dhankhar’s strongly worded criticism of the judiciary in a particular context comes at a multi-faceted cost, including political, constitutional and legal, moral, as well as credibility.
OpIndia Explains

How the Catholic church sexual abuse scandal in Chile tarnished Pope Francis' legacy

Jinit Jain -
While Pope Francis has been hailed by millions for championing inclusivity, his papacy remains indelibly marked by the shadow of Chilean sexual abuse by Catholic clergy.

Jathibhanga massacre: How Pakistani Army, Razakars and their Islamist associates slaughtered over 3,000 Hindus in Bangladesh

The horror of Murshidabad: 10 Hindus, who lost everything in violence by Muslim mobs, narrate what happened to them

How Vietnam is restructuring provinces, reducing beurocracy and cutting down govt jobs by 30% to increase productivity and efficiency in a changing world

Business Standard invents quote from Arvind Panagariya, Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, falsely claims Editorial opinion was written by him

