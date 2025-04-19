Delhi Police have arrested a woman named Ziqra in connection with the killing of a 17-year-old Hindu boy, Kunal, who was stabbed to death on Thursday (17th April) in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur. The police are investigating her role in the murder as she was allegedly present near the crime scene. Locals and Kunal’s family have alleged her involvement in Kunal’s murder. They said that she threatened Kunal in the past. The police have identified two other suspects, Sahil and Rehan, after examining the CCTV footage.

Kunal’s family suspect that Kunal’s murder was a revenge killing as Kunal’s name has come up in an attack on Ziqra’s cousin, Sahil, last year in November. However, the family claimed that Kunal had nothing to do with the attack. “They brutally stabbed him multiple times. He wasn’t even involved,” said Parveen. Kunal’s mother. “They have been threatening us for a long time. They roam in gangs, post photos with weapons, and even children are scared of them. I know they killed my son. He didn’t deserve this. I want justice,” she added.

Who is ‘Lady Don’ Ziqra?

Ziqra, who was arrested on Saturday (19th April), is known as ‘Lady Don’ and has a controversial past. She lived in the same neighbourhood as Kunal. As per reports, she worked as a bouncer for Zoya, the wife of jailed gangster Hashim Baba, before Zoya was jailed. She is said to be associated with the Shoaib-Mastan gang, a local criminal outfit. This gang is led by Shoib Mastan, who is currently lodged in jail in a robbery case.

In her social media posts, Ziqra is frequently seen flaunting weapons. In her profile picture, she has used the picture of the flag of Palestine instead of her own picture. A video of hers from a month ago went viral, in which she was seen waving a country-made pistol. She was arrested by the police under the Arms Act and was released on bail 15 days ago.

Ziqra is also involved in drug smuggling. It is reported that she has been trying to form a drug nexus in the area since her former employer, Zoya, was arrested by the police in a drug case. As per reports, Ziqra has a two-year-old son, and she lives separately from her husband.

She is also trying to form a gang of her own, and has already recruited 10-12 young boys. As per police sources, Ziqra wanted to get close to Hashim Baba through Zoya and also wanted to get involved in her drug business. However, her plans suffered a setback after the arrest of Zoya, who helped her procure arms and ammunition.

She is alleged to have plotted Kunal’s killing to avenge the attack on her cousin last year. Police said she encouraged two teenage suspects, who are also believed to be part of the Shoaib-Mastan gang, to attack Kunal. Police have identified the two teenage suspects, who are currently absconding.

The family members of the deceased claimed that Zikra was present at the crime scene when Kunal was killed.

Hindus migrating from the area

The activities of Ziqra and her gang have led to the migration of Hindus from the area. Posters saying “Hindus are migrating” and “Please help, Yogi ji” had come up in the area, which were removed by the police. The Hindu families have reported that they have been living in fear due to the constant harassment and threats from Muslim gangs. Some families have put up posters for selling their houses and are pleading with authorities for help.

Teams of local police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed in the area after locals and some Hindu organisations protested against the incident. Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range), Pushpendra Kumar, said, “Ten teams have been formed to crack the case, and they are looking at all possible angles. We have detained a few people for questioning. The case will be solved soon.”

What was the incident?

Kunal had returned from the GTB Hospital after his grandmother, who was admitted there for 10 days, was discharged. On the day of the incident, Kunal reportedly went out to buy milk and samosas when the accused cornered him ina narrow lane and stabbed him multiple times. He died during treatment at a hospital. A case under section 103 of the BNS was registered at the Seelampur Police Station.