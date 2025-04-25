Friday, April 25, 2025
Sister of wanted Pahalgam terrorist says, ‘My brother is Mujahideen, another brother is in jail, but we are all innocent’

The sister has said that their house has been demolished and all family members have been detained by security forces. Her other brother is already in jail.

ANI
Sister of wanted terrorist says he is 'Mujahideen'

The family of one of the terrorists allegedly involved in Pahalgam attack whose house was demolished on Friday morning, has called him a “Mujahideen”

The houses of two Lashkar-e-Taliba terrorists believed to be involved in the Pahalgam terror attack, were demolished today. One house of LeT terrorist in Tral, Pulwama and the other of a terrorist Adil Guree in Anantnag were demolished.

Speaking with ANI, the sister of the terrorist whose house was demolished in Tral, said, “My one brother is in jail, the other brother is a ‘Mujahideen’, and I also have two sisters. Yesterday, when I came here from my in-laws’ place, I did not find my parents and siblings at their home. Police had taken them all away.”

The sister said that the family is innocent and doesn’t know anything about their brother’s involvement.

“While I was here, the Security Forces came and asked me to move to a neighbour’s house. I saw a man wearing a camouflage uniform placing an object like a bomb on top of the house. After that, the house was demolished…We are innocent. They have destroyed our house. We don’t know anything and have nothing to do with it. It is the government’s responsibility. We don’t know anything. We have nothing to do with it.”

Meanwhile, the second house of the terrorist Adil Guree was also demolished in Anantag today.

Adil Guree, a resident of Guree village in Bijbehara block of Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, is believed to have been involved in the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people, including a Nepalese national, mostly tourists. He has been declared the most wanted, and the Anantnag Police have offered a reward of Rs 20 lakh for any specific information leading to his arrest. Two Pakistani nationals were also declared most wanted in the case,Adil had illegally travelled to Pakistan in 2018, where he reportedly received terror training before returning to Jammu and Kashmir last year.

On April 22, Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.


(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

