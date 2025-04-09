OpIndia is hiring! click to know more
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
HomeNews ReportsTelangana HC upholds death penalty given to 5 IM terrorists including Yasin Bhatkal in...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Telangana HC upholds death penalty given to 5 IM terrorists including Yasin Bhatkal in Hyderabad bomb blast case of 2013

The criminal appeal petition was filed in 2016. The petitioners wanted the High Court to set aside the judgment pronounced by the special court on December 13, 2016.

ANI
Yasin Bhatkal
Image Source: India TV

Telangana High Court on Tuesday confirmed the death penalty of five people awarded by the NIA Special Court in the Dilsukhnagar bomb blast case of 2013. The High Court dismissed their criminal appeal petition.

In the bomb blasts, 18 people lost their lives, and 131 people sustained injuries. The NIA court delivered its final judgment in December 2016.

The counsel for one of the convicts said that they would approach the Supreme Court in an appeal against the High Court order.

“High Court has confirmed the judgement passed by the Trial Court, confirming judgement of the trial court. I am the counsel for accused number 6. We are definitely going to appeal against the order in the Supreme Court as we believe in the justice system of our country. Definitely, we will go to appeal. Because the judgement copy has not yet been given and the judge has stated that the copies will be available today,” Advocate Mohd Shujaullah Khan told ANI.

The criminal appeal petition was filed in 2016. The petitioners wanted the High Court to set aside the judgment pronounced by the special court on December 13, 2016.

The Dilsukhnagar bomb blast case was investigated by the NIA. The petitioners who were awarded the death penalty are Ahmed Siddibappa Zarrar alias Yasin Bhatkal, Ajaz Shaikh, Zia Ur Rahman alias Waqas, Asadullah Akthar alias Haddi, and Mohammed Tahseen Akthar alias Hassan.

“On 21-02-2013 at 18:58:38 hrs and 18:58:44 hrs, two bomb blasts took place at Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad, resulting in the death of 18 persons and causing injuries to 131 persons. The first blast took place at a bus stop in Dilsukhnagar, and the second near A1 Mirchi Centre, Dilsukhnagar,” the NIA said.

The first accused in the case, Mohd Riyaz alias Riyaz Bhaktal, is still absconding. The five convicts were alleged Indian Mujahideen operatives.

OpIndia is hiring! click to know more
Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

2008 Jaipur Blast convicts smirk as lawyer recites poetry in court: Rehman, Saif, Salman & Azmi sentenced to life for killing 71

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi: Himanshu stabbed to death because he married a Muslim girl, bride’s brother Shahrukh carried out the crime with his friend

OpIndia Staff -

As protests against Waqf Amendment Bill start in West Bengal: Read how anti-CAA agitation also began in a similar way, targeting Railways

Rukma Rathore -

Sambhal violence: Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rahman Barq appears in police station with 10 lawyers – Jama Masjid’s chief had called him ‘conspirator’...

OpIndia Staff -

TMC MPs fight like cats and dogs, Kalyan Banerjee congratulates “gentleman who revealed activities of international lady”- Read leaked chats shared by BJP

OpIndia Staff -

Owner of the Christian missionary hospital, where 7 people were killed by fake doctor, was represented by Kapil Sibal, Congress MP in forced conversion...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Last week tonight’ host John Oliver defends biological males competing in female sporting events, JK Rowling tells him to “Read the f***ing room”

OpIndia Staff -

10 years of Mudra Yojana: 52 crore loans, nearly 70% women beneficiaries, 1 crore jobs created and more

OpIndia Staff -

Jaipur hit and run case: Congress functionary Usman runs over several people near Santoshi Mata Temple while drunk, 2 dead and 7 injured

OpIndia Staff -

Fake fingerprint and Iris scan data, fake UIDAI website and fraudulent claims: How Sambhal Police busted gang that ran a AADHAR forgery network

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com