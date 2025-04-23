“Terrorism has no religion”. The secular liberal enablers of Islamists are at it again after Islamic terrorists ambushed a group of unarmed Hindu tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on 22nd April 2025. The Islamic terrorists belonging to the proxy of Pakistani terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), The Resistance Force, checked IDs, pulled down pants to verify religion (by checking whether the men were circumcised or not), and executed those identified as non-Muslims, point-blank in Baisaran Valley.

Eyewitness statements have confirmed this.

While Islamic terrorists specifically targeted Hindus, the Indian ‘liberals’, ever-ready to whitewash Islamic violence, jumped like a spring to downplay the religious motivations of Islamists behind attacking Hindus, resorted to peddling the same old ‘Terrorism has no religion’ narrative.

In this vein, Bar and Bench journalist Ratna Singh quoted a post by BJP Chhattisgarh wherein it said that the Islamic terrorists asked the religion of tourists, not caste, before shooting them dead, and said: “Terrorism has no religion. Shameful tweet”.

Pro-Congress ‘folk singer’ Neha Singh Rathore went a step ahead and decided to discredit the testimony of the Hindu victims who revealed that the Islamic terrorists confirmed the Hindu identity of the tourists before killing them. Rathore shared a list carrying the names of the victims, among whom one happened to be a local Muslim worker. While she did not explicitly write ‘terrorism has no religion’, her shameful attempt at politicising and secularising the jihadist attack on Hindus demonstrates that, being a typical Islamist cheerleader, her priority is to whitewash Pakistan-sponsored Islamic terrorism.

“If terrorists were killing Hindus after asking about their religion, then why was Saeed Hussain Shah killed? Don’t fall prey to the politics of those who see ‘opportunity in disaster’,” Rathore posted.

She has published many such posts which reminds one of how the Islamo-leftist cabal insinuated that the 2019 Pulwama attack wherein 40 Indian Army personnel martyred was orchestrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for electoral gains ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, Supriya Sule, the NCP leader, downplayed the Islamic terrorist attack in Pahalgam by calling it a “firing incident”.

Salman Nizami, the leader of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), also used the killing of a local Muslim during the attack to shield Islamic terrorism.

“Syed Hassan Shah- a brave Kashmiri Muslim was shot dead while saving tourists in Pahalgam. Once again, I say: terrorism has no religion. There are still people who believe in humanity. Islam does not allow the killing of innocents, nor does Kashmiriyat. Those who killed innocent people are not humans, they have nothing to do with Islam. They are enemies of Kashmir and of humanity!,” Nizami posted.

Syed Hassan Shah- a brave Kashmiri Muslim was shot dead while saving tourists in Pahalgam. Once again, I say: terrorism has no religion. There are still people who believe in humanity. Islam does not allow the killing of innocents, nor does Kashmiriyat. Those who killed innocent… pic.twitter.com/6dYg7lBrxV — Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) April 23, 2025

Darab Farooqui, a full-time radical and part-time Bollywood screenwriter, insinuated that the anti-Hindu terror attack in Pahalgam was not an act of Islamic terrorism against Hindus, but ‘they’ will attempt to portray it as one.

“They will attempt to portray the terrorist attack in Pahalgam as Hindu-Muslim. But this should not prevent you from asking a genuine question about security and governance. This is a resounding failure of the Home Ministry. They are responsible for it,” Farooqui posted.

Just like other Islamo-leftists, Farooqui also used Syed Hassan Shah’s killing to discredit the eyewitness accounts, which confirmed that the terrorists checked the religious identity of tourists before killing them. “When they were asking for names before shooting, by mistake, Hussain Shah must have given his name as Hemang Shah…” Farooqui posted.

While the terrorists did kill Syed Hassan Shah, unlike Hindu tourists, Shah was not killed for his religious identity, rather, he was unfortunately collateral damage. Also, it is not a new phenomenon for Islamic terrorists to kill local Muslims whom they do not deem “Muslim enough” or simply hate Hindus as much as they do.

From the Kashmir Hindu genocide in 1990s, the 1993 Kishtwar attack on a bus full pf passengers wherein Hindus were singled out and shot, the 1997 Wandhama wherein Kashmiri pandits were targeted, rounded up inside their homes and shot dead, the 1998 Prankote and Daikote 29 Hindus villagers identified and beheaded inside their houses, the 2000 Chittisinghpura attack wherein 36 Sikhs were killed, the 2000 Amarnath pilgrims attack, the 2003 Nandigram attack, the Doda massacre to the sporadic attacks on ‘nonlocal’ labourers in last few years, the 2021 incident wherein Jihadis killed a school principal and a teacher, Sikh and Hindu, after checking their identity, killings of Hindu businessmen and a chemist, attack on Gujarati pilgrims, and now Pahalgam attack, Hindus and other non-Muslims have been massacred by Islamic terrorists precisely for their religion.

The only variation has been that the Jihadis were either local Kashmiris or Pakistan-sent terrorists; even in these cases, they were backed by the Pakistani establishment to wage jihad against India.

While Islamo-leftists have their own agenda behind shielding Islamic terrorism and whitewashing Jihad against Kafirs, it is high time for Hindus and all non-Muslim communities to understand, terrorism is not a Kashmir specific problem, 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Sri Lanka Easter bombing, and many more, terror has always had one religion, and it kills those who do not follow that religion. No mollycoddling, no appeasement, no amount of pandering to Islam and Muslims, can change the Jihadist imperative to wage war on Kafirs, sanctioned by the religious beliefs of Islamic terrorists.

The anti-Hindu terror attack in Pahalgam by the Pakistani Islamic terrorist group LeT’s offshoot came just days after Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir spewed venom against Hindus, invoked the divisive two-nation theory, and most importantly, he reiterated that Kashmir is and will continue to be the “jugular vein” of Islamabad. The sequence of events makes it evident that the Pakistan-backed terrorists attacked Hindus, not just Indians, but Hindus. They meticulously confirmed the religious identity of the tourists by pulling down their pants, asking them to recite Islamic Kalma, and shot them only after they were sure that the tourists were Hindus, and yet, the Islamist enablers masquerading as ‘secular liberals’ want Indians, particularly, Hindus to believe that ‘terrorism has no religion’. Muslim terrorists of the Islamic terror group TRF, driven by their hatred for Hindus, killed Hindus because of their Hindu identity, but ‘terror has no religion’. Muslim politicians like Ruhullah Mehdi portray increased tourism as ‘cultural invasion’ and an attempt to alter the demography of Kashmir, framing it as a threat to Muslim dominance in the region, but of course, terror has no religion. Kashmiri Pandits were killed and chased away from the valley with slogans of Raliv, Galiv, Chaliv (convert, die or flee), but of course, terror has no religion.

Ironically, the Islamic terrorists who carry out attacks against Hindus, explicitly boast their Jihadist religious beliefs and quote verses from their religious text before slaughtering Kafirs, but somehow their ‘secular’ cheerleaders know about the motivations of terrorists better than terrorists themselves and outrightly extricate religiosity that drives Islamic terrorism and used by Jihadis to justify violence. Liberals live in denial and want Hindus, too, to live in denial and perish at the hands of those who hate them for simply existing. However, this denial of religious-ideological fuel offers no communal harmony, no peace, no solution; rather, it only facilitates the perpetuation of anti-Hindu hatred and violence.

It is thus pertinent to reiterate that the terrorists in Pahalgam did not randomly open fire on tourists; they used religious markers to single out Hindus and shoot them. Anyone discrediting the testimony of victims who have lost their loved ones in this cowardly attack is an enemy of India and Hindus. Asavari Jagdale, a survivor, recounted how her father and uncle were killed after being identified as Hindus as they failed to recite the Kalma. Yet, the liberal brigade dares to invalidate the lived reality of Hindu victims.

While Islamo-leftists would want to conceal the jihadist designs of terrorists in Kashmir or Muslim rioters in other states as seen in Maharashtra’s Nagpur and West Bengal’s Murshidabad, it is essential to say it out loud that be Pahalgam attack was an act of Islamic terrorism carried out by Jihadi terrorists. Counterterrorism requires dismantling the propaganda, the networks, funding, and teachings that fuel terrorism. A problem can be solved only when it is identified in its entirety. Being apologetic and shying away from uncomfortable truths or pretending terrorism has no religion will not end the menace of Pakistan-sponsored Islamic terrorism. Admitting and strongly acting against the hateful ideology as well as its armed and unarmed proponents will. If liberals are more worried about adverse impact of terrorism on tourism in Kashmir, supposed surge in hostile sentiments towards Jihadis than about Hindu victims who bodies are yet to turn cold, then they are a part of the problem, the Jihadi problem.